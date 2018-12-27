Vanessa Lachey Reveals Her and Husband Nick Lachey’s ‘Dream Gift’ for the Holidays

With the holiday season coming to a close, Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick are feeling blessed—and maybe in need of a bit of a lie in.

Vanessa opened up to PopCulture.com about Christmas at the Lachey household in a recent interview, revealing that it’s all about their kiddos around this time of year—Camden, 6, Brooklyn, 3, and Pheonix, 2.

“Nick and I feel especially grateful this time of year, and at this point, it’s about the kids!” she told PopCulture.com. “Our dream ‘gift’ would be a mommy and daddy day where could sleep in and catch up around the house—that sounds perfect!”

For the model, the holidays are “all about traditions,” she continued. “It’s important to continue them or create a new one with your friends and family each year!”

The couple’s longest-standing Christmas tradition is making Vanessa’s famous breakfast casserole on the big day, a mainstay of their holidays since her and Nick’s first Christmas together 12 years ago.

“The recipe has evolved over time, but I love switching out the baking dish I make it in,” she said, adding, “This year, I found a beautiful white ceramic casserole dish at HomeGoods that says ‘Deck the Halls’ on it.”

Many of the cheery items decorating the Lachey household are a HomeGoods find, she added.

“The store is like a treasure trove of holiday inspiration. My strategy is to go in without a list and just explore the aisles to see what may spark an idea for the perfect gift! I like to give something that is a mix of practical and personal, and at HomeGoods, I can find fun and unexpected things for everyone!”

She continued, “This year, for my daughter, I found a pink, electric ride-on car that I know she will flip over! The price was so good, I didn’t feel guilty getting the boys something equally special—and I know Nick will be excited I didn’t break the bank!”

It’s not just family members that benefit from Vanessa’s Christmas shopping spree.

“At my house, the party starts as soon as you step in the door!” she said of entertaining over the holidays. “I love to wow my guests with a show-stopping entryway because it sets the tone for the entire space. I found a life-size Santa Claus at HomeGoods – perfect for party photo opps – that was such a great price, I didn’t have to limit my holiday fun. I also got a giant sleigh to match that I plan fill with party favors for guests to grab on their way out. I also love to set up a food and bar stations to make it easy for guests and me as the host, so I

can mingle!”

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images