Vanessa Hudgens Offers Fans Sultry 'Distractions' With Set of Vacation Bikini Photos

Vanessa Hudgens recently took to social media to offer her fans some sultry "distractions," with a set of vacation bikini photos. In one throwback post, Hudgens is seen rocking a multi-colored bikini, complete with shades and some gold trim. She posed for the photos on a beach, in some beautiful clear water, and gave her followers a look at both the front and back of the swimwear.

"I feel like we could all use a vacation [right now]," she quipped in the post's caption. "So here’s some pics of me on vacation earlier this year." In a second post, the High School Musical star donned a blue bikini while laying in the water and smiling for the camera. "Distractions part 2," she captioned this post. "When u tryin to get the shot but the water isn’t cooperating loool." Broadway actor Jelani Alladin commented on the second post with a hilarious comparison. "Please tell me someone has made a WAP joke about this," he wrote, referring to the song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Finally, in her final throwback beach post, Hudgens shared some photos of herself posing in the sand while in Turks & Caicos. In these images, she is wearing a white bikini with black lace in the front of the two-piece's top. "Oh man. And the wait continues. Wishing for this amount of serenity for us all," she wrote in the caption. "(Once again an old pic lol)." One fan summed up how of the actresses fans were feeling by commenting, "Your vacation photos are saving this country right now."

While it is safe to say that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, Hudgens has certainly found herself in a few tough spots. Maybe the most notable was when she took to social media in March to lament the at-the-time projected length of quarantining to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Hudgens comments sparked quite a lot of controversy, as many felt that her position very significantly downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic.

"Til July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I'm sorry," Hudgens said. "But like, it's a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now." She later apologized and stated that her comments had been "taken out of context."