Vanessa Hudgens’ New Sunflower Tattoo Riles up Social Media After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens is sporting some sweet new ink following her split from boyfriend of nine years, Austin Butler, earlier this month. The High School Musical actress showed off a delicate sunflower tattoo on her upper side ribs Thursday, showing off the whole process of getting the new body art and photographing the final product on her Instagram. It certainly riled up social media throughout, as plenty of fans and friends cheered on her first ink since her breakup, which a source close to Hudgens said ended with “no bad blood.”

“They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” the source said. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”

Keep scrolling to see Hudgens’ tattoo journey, as well as the crazy reactions from people watching on social media:

Sneak peek

Beginning with a mirror selfie of herself and her tattoo artist, Hudgens removed her neon yellow hoodie from her right side and arm to accommodate the tattooing process, snapping a sultry selfie showing off a far glimpse of the new ink in the meanwhile.

View this post on Instagram The man with the plannnnn. @drag_ink A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 23, 2020 at 6:39pm PST

Initial responses

Needless to say, Hudgens’ followers had their attention piqued as they awaited the final product, but not everyone thought it was a great idea.

“Ooooof. Getting ink after a breakup,” one wrote, as another added, “You’re single, we get it.”

Others were supportive with one person writing, “Pretty nice, small meaningful.”

“Art on art!” another added.

Photoshoot fun

Next, she shared a silly video taken by a friend during her photoshoot of the final product, during which she breaks her serious posing to make a goofy face at the camera filming her from afar before turning to the side to show off a sneak peek of the artwork on her ribs.

View this post on Instagram Courtesy of @whoiscaitbailey @drag_ink @bangbangnyc A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 23, 2020 at 7:00pm PST

More reactions

People loved seeing both a silly and a sultry side to Hudgens in the video, with one person commenting, “you went from cutie to hottie in approximately 0.05 secs.”

“I love it! Also you’re the cutest thing ever,” another supportive fan added, as a third wrote, “Your an inspiration to all. Thank you for blessing the world with your light!!!!”

Final product

Giving a look at the tattoo once it was completely done, Hudgens then shared a picture from said photoshoot, showing off her tousled locks and tiny sunflower tattoo in a picture she captioned with a self-aware joke about her multiple sexy posts throughout the day: “And to conclude our #thirstythursday Hahahahaha,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 23, 2020 at 6:33pm PST

Celebrity Reactions

Upon getting a closer look at the cute little tattoo, plenty of the Spring Breakers actress’ famous friends weighed in on her new addition, including Paris Hilton, who wrote simply, “That’s hot”

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland added, “I AM HERE FOR THIRSTY THURSDAYS,” while High School Musical 3 actor Matt Prokop wrote alongside a number of clapping emojis, “The thirst traps won’t stop!”

Artist GG Magree went even a little further, joking, “I think this my new phone back ground.”

Photo credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin