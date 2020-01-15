Vanessa Hudgens Already Breaks Instagram Silence After Split From Austin Butler With Only an Emoji

News of Vanessa Hudgens split with Austin Butler has just begun to make the rounds, but the Machete Kills star has already broken her silence about the ordeal. In an Instagram post, Hudgens posted a simple, sun-drenched selfie with some digital neon fairy wings added behind her. In the caption, she added a simple fairy emoji to compliment the look.

View this post on Instagram 🧚🏼‍♀️ A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 14, 2020 at 12:48pm PST

The couple reportedly ended their nine-year relationship fairly recently, according to what an insider told Us Weekly earlier today.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” they said.

The couple started dating back in 2011, though some fans wondered why Butler didn’t make any appearances in any of Hudgens’ Instagram posts over the holidays, which chronicled her vacation to Vals, Switzerland and New Year’s Eve flight back. Butler last showed up on her feed on Halloween in a black-and-white holiday-themed photo with the pair in costume.

Even back then, the comments were filled with people asking if her and Butler were still together.

Hudgens, meanwhile, has become something of a holiday staple for Netflix. Last month marked the second straight year the actress had starred in a Christmas movie for the streaming giant. Most recently she starred in The Knight Before Christmas, where she appeared alongside Josh Whitehouse, who played a medieval knight who ends up in the modern era.

Back in 2018, she starred in the hit comedy The Princess Switch, which is currently filming a sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, which will debut near the end of 2020. In an interview with PopSugar, Hudgens talked about the joy of making an annual Christmas flick.

“I was really excited by the idea of being a staple in people’s homes for the holidays,” Hudgens said. “If I can be a part of bringing families together at a time that can be difficult and allow them a little escapism or inspiration, I think that’s just a wonderful and beautiful thing to be.”

Hudgens will next star in Tick, Tick… Boom, a musical autobiography of playwright Jonathan Larson, which will be directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.