Vanessa Hudgens and Alexandra Shipp Dress up in 'Mean Girls' Christmas Outfits

✖

Vanessa Hudgens and Alexandra Shipp decided to play dress up recently. The two actresses dolled up in Mean Girls outfits for the holiday season and the High School Musical alum shared the photo to Instagram. The two, along with a few other friends, dressed up in sexy Santa costumes from the holiday scene in the beloved film, and fans loved every bit of it.

"Jingle bell rock," Hudgens captioned the post as she bookended her words with two Christmas tree emojis. One fan commented, "ICONIC," while someone else said, "Now that a NEW CHRISTMAS CARD." Several scenes from this movie have become trendy for people to dress up as or to remake, Ariana Grande used the same Christmas scene for her "Thank U, Next" music video that featured Kris Jenner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Hudgens is a huge fan of dressing up. In fact, the 32-year-old shared a number of looks for Halloween recently. Even though Halloween looked a lot different this year for many due to the pandemic, that didn't stop Hudgens from dressing up and showing off her costumes to fans. One of the costumes she shared was a Black Widow look, however it was not inspired by the Marvel Comics character though, instead the young star made her look similar to a spider.

The floor-length dress that included a spider web in the outfit had fans showing their love in the comment section. She also posed in a cat woman costume, which several were calling for the actress to be cast as the famous character next. While she's making a lot of people smile with her fun dress-ups, she did rub a lot of people the wrong way earlier this year when she commented on the nature of the pandemic.

"Til' July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I'm sorry," she commented when talking about the lockdowns when they were first announced in March. "But like, it's a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time, like even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now." These comments and thoughts had her fans taking to social media to air their frustrations, leading the actress to eventually give a public apology for how she handled the situation.