‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Pressing Charges After Plane Passenger Allegedly Shoved Her

Brittany Cartwright said goodbye to 2018 with a scary situation on an airplane.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who recently announced her engagement to costar Jax Taylor, opened up about the incident on Twitter in a post Sunday, claiming that an airline passenger allegedly assaulted her, pushing her and putting gum in her hair.

In her tweet, the reality star claimed that while flying from Atlanta to Miami on a Delta flight, she was using the first class airplane bathroom when a female passenger began “shaking my door a good 3 to 4 times [even though] I had already told her someone was in there.”

After Cartwright stepped out, she allegedly showed the passenger “where it said occupied and vacant.” The other passenger then used the restroom, but mocked the reality star when she returned to her seat.

Things escalated later, as PEOPLE first reported, when Cartwright was exiting the jet bridge, and the other passenger pushed her and pulled her hair. The woman also allegedly put gum in Cartwright’s hair — also including a photo of the incident.

I’m so disgusted by what happened to me today while flying from Atlanta to Miami. @Delta I hope you see this and take the necessary measures, defending what is right, as I know I will. pic.twitter.com/R2X7LAHIJN — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) December 30, 2018

“Jax saw it all happen so of course we walk after her and say how dare you touch me, I did nothing but show you a sign,” Cartwright wrote on a note posted to social media. “This kind of behavior is not acceptable and I will be pressing charges. This incident was a complete assault. I had to cut gum out of my hair. I did absolutely nothing to deserve this and I feel like a mean girl like this needs to be put in [her] place before she acts like this to someone else.”

Cartwright then shifted gears and addressed the airline, Delta, claiming that flight attendants and staff did nothing to help her after the incident.

Delta’s official Twitter account did respond to Cartwright to say they would look into the incident, and a Delta rep responded to the incident, telling PEOPLE “The airline has reached out to learn more.”

“How would you feel if you were assaulted in the middle of a huge airport and not one worker there came to help?” she wrote.

“I hope Delta does the right thing,” Cartwright added on Twitter. “I have her flight information, seat number, everything. I would NEVER ever disrespect someone this way, no matter how mad they made me so I can’t believe this behavior exists. It makes me sad and I can’t get over it. I will make sure this lady knows she can’t treat people this way. If this is what she will do at an AIRPORT (and get away with it), imagine what she is doing elsewhere?”

Despite the upsetting encounter, Cartwright seemed to put her anger behind her and wished her followers positivity in the New Year.

Let’s all just try a bit harder to be kind to each other and get along in 2019! It’s NYE and we have so much to look forward to! ❤️❤️❤️ have a blast tonight guys!! It’s a new year! — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) December 31, 2018

