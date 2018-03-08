Usher and Grace Miguel Showed No Signs a Split Was Coming

Usher and his wife announced their separation after two years of marriage on Tuesday, but their closest friends claim they didn’t see the breakup coming.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the former The Voice judge and Grace Miguel went out for a night at the movies in Los Angeles last week. They said Usher brought his children from a previous marriage along to see Black Panther, and told the outlet they looked like a close-knit family.

Others said that Usher and Miguel were in the middle of planning a vacation out of the country together, with no signs they were experiencing marital problems.

The couple appeared to be together as of December, TMZ reports, but had been keeping a low profile in light of looming lawsuits against the “Burn” singer. Still, they were reportedly spotted regularly at local restaurants and had been staying at the same house.

On Tuesday, the pair announced their split in a joint statement to Us Weekly after two years of marriage and nearly ten years into their relationship.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” they revealed. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Despite TMZ’s report of a happy couple leading up to the split, a source for Us Weekly alleged that they have been separated for several months now and recently decided to go public with the news.

Even with the split consuming his private life, a source claimed Usher made no indication that he was upset over his marriage at a pre-Oscar party on Friday.

He “was in a good mood and hugging people hello,” according to a source, who added that he spent much of the evening hanging out with fellow R&B singer The Weeknd. Usher was at a party held by William Morris Endeavors.

Usher and Miguel began dating in 2009, not long after Usher separated from his first wife, Tameka Foster. She and Usher had two children together: 10-year-old Usher Raymond V, and 9-year-old Naviyd Ely. Miguel also has two adult children from a previous relationship.

Usher proposed to Miguel in January of 2015. Impatient to tie the knot after several years together, they eloped and spent their honeymoon in Cuba.