Here’s What the Internet Is Saying About Usher Right Now Amid STD Cases

Usher’s drama continues and, as always, the internet has serious thoughts.

The singer’s accusers filed a motion Tuesday that aims to force him to undergo STD testing that would either prove or cloud his claim to innocence.

Court documents obtained by PopCulture.com show that three plaintiffs — Quantisia Sharpton, John Doe and Jane Doe — each claim they may have been exposed to herpes after individual sexual encounters with Usher.

According to the documents, Usher’s team has refused multiple requests to present proof that he does not carry the virus or to admit that he does. Notable Hollywood lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents the trio of accusers, is pursuing an independent medical examination “to bring peace of mind to those with whom he has had sexual contact and to allow them to avoid the costs associated with their own medical testing.”

This isn’t the first time Usher has been to court over STD-related claims. In 2012, he reportedly paid a woman a $1.1 million settlement after being faced with a lawsuit that claimed she contracted herpes from him.

As new details of the case surface as a result of the obtained court documents, fans are reacting with a slew of emotions.

Some look to support the singer, while others point to his history with related sexual criminal charges and offer up their thoughts on the situation.

Usher’s supporters:

Some fans are sticking by the singer as the case continues, believing that he didn’t knowingly subject anyone to the herpes virus. Instead, they say he is being dragged through the mud by accusers.

OK no honestly. Who got beef with usher? Why they saying he got a male accuser now? Who is trying to tarnish his legacy? — Jasmine. (@pettyyonce) September 21, 2017

I feel like it’s nobody buisness usher gave that man and girl herpes, it has nothing to do with his career ? — JinniJinJin?? (@Casanij) September 21, 2017

After details from Usher’s initial lawsuit went public and it became known that he may have exposed his sexual partners to the virus, more women came forward to take legal action.

Sharpton said at a press conference that she did not actually contract the STD after an alleged encounter with the singer on her 19th birthday, but joined the lawsuit because she felt her “rights were violated.” Usher maintains that he did not have sex with Sharpton.

And some, regardless of the truth, have made their position clear:

i will always love usher — lunaa (@lbea_lombardini) September 21, 2017

Opinions of guilt:

Others are already pointing the finger at Usher for not voluntarily being tested for the STD.

I knew it was over for usher when he didn’t just close the case by showing his test result. He lawyer argument was crazy wild. Smh. — World Wide Mal (@iMalRay) September 21, 2017

The court documents included a letter from the plaintiffs’ legal team which urged Usher to voluntarily submit to testing.

“Many men and women have contacted our firm over the last 24 hours,” the counsel wrote. “Many, having had sex with Mr. Raymond, simply want to know whether they should get tested. As a matter of simple compassion, I would think your client would want to release proof that he has or has not been diagnosed with herpes.”

Usher still out here refusing to take std test or divulge his status. He guilty. That’s sad. https://t.co/SKmzTnzThQ — phrozenthunda (@phrozenthunda) September 21, 2017

Since he did not offer test results, Bloom’s team moved forward with the motion to compel an independent medical examination.

Man oh man usher you really fell from grace !!!!! You should probably call a close relative and lay low for a while pic.twitter.com/YUJPot6wkN — Jacqueline Raimondo (@lipo3raimondo) September 21, 2017

Some are here for the drama:

Not surprisingly, much of the public is just here for the drama.

This Usher tea is hot — Im Washed (@MooreShadyThanU) September 21, 2017

Of the details outlined in court documents, fans were surprised to learn that one plaintiff is a male. John Doe claims he engaged in sexual intercourse with the singer at a Koreatown spa.

Sharpton says she had sex with the singer after she attended one of his concerts in Atlantic City. She was allegedly brought backstage for a meet and greet, then he came to her hotel room later that evening. Though Usher says he didn’t engage in sexual contact with Sharpton, hotel employees testify that he was in the hotel she was staying in on that evening.

Jane Doe says she had sex with Usher at least two times. After contracting herpes — which she claims came from her encounter with the singer — her twins were stillborn. “Stillbirth is a tragic and well-known consequence of giving vaginal birth while infected with the herpes virus,” court documents outline.

Usher now being accused by a guy in his genital herpes saga?? am ready for an Usher tell all book?? — Sunshiine&Fairies? (@Pearl_Sunshiine) September 21, 2017

Musical comments:

Others tried to provoke laughter using Usher’s own lyrics as the punch line.

Usher tried to warn everyone with “You got it bad” — J.P. Sanchez (@DllngrXII_EMT) September 21, 2017

Another Twitter user looked back at Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” line that calls Usher out for his sexual prowess.

These lyrics should B the most worrysome.”My best friend say she use to f*** wit Usher, I dont care what none of yall say I still love her”? — Justa smalltown Girl (@Dizzle__D) September 21, 2017

Though Usher hasn’t spoken out since the court documents have been made public, the motion filed by his accusers will be heard in a California superior court on Oct. 18.

The three plaintiffs are being represented by Lisa Bloom, esq. and her team at high-profile The Bloom Firm. Bloom has been dubbed as Hollywood’s top Power Lawyer, known for litigating celebrity cases that range from defending Janice Dickinson against Bill Cosby to executing the media and legal strategy that brought down serial harasser Bill O’Reilly. She recently defended Blac Chyna after Rob Kardashian posted revenge porn of the reality TV personality.

