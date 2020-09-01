Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting First Child Together

✖

Usher Raymond is about to welcome another child into his life. The singer was spotted in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, as she was showing off her baby bump. US Weekly later confirmed with a source close to the situation that the couple were expecting.

That source described the two as being “thrilled and very excited” about the soon-to-be baby set to grace their lives. The “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” singer has two sons with his previous wife, Tameka Foster. His oldest, who is 12, took his name with his 11-year-old son named Naviyd. He and Foster split in 2009. As for Raymond and Goicoechea, who works as a record executive, the two have been together since 2019.

On June 26, Raymond, who divorced from Grace Miguel in 2018, released his latest single, “I Cry.” In an interview with Pitchfork, the R&B singer said his sons inspired the lyrics to the track. He explained how he wanted to teach them that it’s O.K. for a man to cry and “to feel emotions deeply.” Adding further inspiration, he says, was thinking of all the sons who lost their fathers to police brutality, social injustice and violence.” Going off of that, Usher is donating all proceeds from the song to a nonprofit that assists community organizations and minority-owned small businesses called Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

Following the birth of his first son, Raymond told People that he hopes one day he wants to grow up to be like him. “Now I represent what he is to become,” he explained. Discussing his own relationship with his father, to which Raymond said was not great, he said the most important thing for a Dad is to be “supportive of your child’s growth.” Appearing on VH1’s Behind the Music in 2010, the “O.M.G.” singer credited his children with providing that spark he needs in life. “They make me want to get up and live,” he shared, adding that all of his accomplishments have been great but being a father is “real life.”

Early in his career, Raymond dropped a pair of albums before the 2000s before “8701” came out in 2001 and his breakthrough, “Confessions,” in 2004. In total he has eight studio albums with his latest coming in 2016. It’s rumored that another album stemming from “Confessions” will be his next album to be released.