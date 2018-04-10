Usher’s Wife Grace Miguel Files for Divorce Citing Irreconcilable Differences

A month after Usher and wife Grace Miguel separated following two years of marriage, Miguel has officially filed for divorce from the R&B singer.

TMZ reports that Miguel filed legal documents against the former Voice coach Tuesday citing irreconcilable differences.

The two made a joint statement in March announcing the end of their short-lived marriage, saying the actual marriage represented just a small part of their relationship. They have reportedly been together for nearly 10 years.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” Usher and Miguel told Us Weekly in March. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

The couple, who share no children together, were reportedly separated for several months before they made their announcement in March. The two started dating in 2009, not long after Usher split from his first wife, Tameka Foster. She and Usher have two children: 10-year-old Usher Raymond V, and 9-year-old Naviyd Ely.

Usher proposed to Miguel in January 2015 and the impatient couple eloped that same year, spending their honeymoon in Cuba.

Despite the report two two had been living separately for months, their closet friends claim they didn’t see the breakup coming.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Usher and Miguel went out for a night at the movies in Los Angeles in March, before announcing their separation. They said Usher brought his children along to see Black Panther, and told the outlet they looked like a close-knit family.

The split comes months almost a year after reports surfaced that Usher settled a $1.1 million lawsuit in 2012 after allegedly infecting a sexual partner with herpes. The court documents show Usher was “exposed to herpes” in 2009 or 2010 and had unprotected sex with partners without telling them he had the STD.

Since then, other women have come forward to claim Usher infected them with herpes. Another woman, Laura Helm, took him to court in July, suing him for $20 million.

In September, PopCulture.com obtained court documents listing a male plaintiff, identified as John Doe. Quantasia Sharpton and another accuser identified as Jane Doe also joined that lawsuit, and filed a motion to force Usher to take an STD test.

On Oct. 27, TMZ reported that Helm’s attorney, Lisa West, filed a motion to leave Helm’s case, saying she couldn’t “effectively represent” Helm. Sources told TMZ that Helm fired West.

Usher filed to have Helm’s lawsuit dismissed in October.