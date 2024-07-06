'Unexpected Cardiac Event' Leads to Death of 30-Year-Old Actor Mike Heslin

Lioness actor Mike Heslin has died. The 30-year-old actor's husband, Scotty Dynamo, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news that on July 2, his "husband, best friend, and soulmate" passed away "from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital. Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened."

"Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel," Dynamo continued. "He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice. He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him. He moved through life with such ease and confidence, and turned everyone around him into a better version of themselves."

Dynamo admitted that the two of them were recently in discussions to start their own family after getting named last November and how excited Heslin was as he felt he was "meant to be a dad." The YouTube star also revealed that if he were to become a dad one day, "I am going to name my son after you and hope that I manage to raise him to become at least half the man you are."

Mike Heslin can most recently be seen in the 2023 Lifetime Christmas flick The Holiday Proposal Plan, as well as two episodes of the Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ spy drama Special Ops: Lioness. Other credits include The Influencers, Boy*Friends, I Love You… But I Lied, Younger, and I Dream Too Much. He made his acting debut in an episode of the Showtime series 7 Deadly Sins in 2014. On top of acting, Heslin wrote the 2021 short Happy Halloween and created the comedy series The Influencers. He also served as producer and director on both projects. According to his IMDb, he was set to produce and write the upcoming projects Now Boarding and Next Top Influencer.

"You were the most generous and giving person. It brings me peace to know that, through your wish to be a donor, you have given the gift of life to four different families," Scotty Dynamo said. "We are 3 weeks away from your birthday and 4 months shy of our 1 year wedding anniversary, but I know that you are in a better place and that heaven has gained another angel. Michael, in the words of Shania Twain: I'll love you 'forever and for always.'"