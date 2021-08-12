Una Stubbs, 'Sherlock' Actress, Dead at 84

✖

English actress Una Stubbs, who played Mrs. Hudson in Sherlock, has died. Stubbs' agent Rebecca Blond, who represented Stubbs for more than 20 years, confirmed to the BBC Thursday that the actress passed away at her home in Edinburgh at the age of 84. Stubbs, who was surrounded by family at the time of her death, had been ill for several months, her agent said. An exact cause of death was not provided.

In a statement confirming her passing, Stubbs' sons Joe and Christian Henson and Jason Gilmore said their mother "passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh." Stubbs' family requested "privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times." Blond, meanwhile, said she would "miss her enormously and remember her always."

"We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend," Blond added. "She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist."

Born in Hertfordshire, Stubbs rose to fame in the 1960s and went on to enjoy a decades-long career that saw her appear in a number of high profile titles. After beginning her career as a dancer, Stubbs in the '60s transitioned to the screen with appearances in films like Sir Cliff Richard's Summer Holiday, Swingers' Paradise, and Three Hats for Lisa. She also appeared in the sitcom Till Death Do Us Part as Alf Garnett's daughter Rita, a role that made her a fixture on the small screen. She also starred in the 1968 film of the same name.

Throughout the course of her career, Stubbs went on to appear in on the game show Don't Say A Word, as well as it's follow-up Give us a Clue. She also notably starred as Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge and made an appearance in the children's series The Worst Witch in the late '90s. She also starred in EastEnders, The Catherine Tate Show, and Benidorm before portraying Mrs. Hudson in Sherlock opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. The role marked one of Stubbs' last major role. The last episode of the BBC series aired in January 2017. Stubbs' final TV appearance came later that year when she starred in as Peggy in the TV movie Murder on the Blackpool Express.