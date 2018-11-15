UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Reveals Status of California Home Following Wildfires

UFC legend Chuck Liddell has revealed the status of his California home following the outbreak of devastating wildfires.

While speaking to TMZ, Liddell — who is gearing up for a big fight with Tito Ortiz on Nov. 24 — revealed that he did evacuate but that his home was “still standing” for now and does not appear to have been damaged by the fires.

Liddell is one of the lucky ones, as many other celebrities such as Miley Cyrus and Gerard Butler lost their homes after the blazes ravage their neighborhoods. Butler even took to Twitter to share a photo of his home, showing that nothing but charred debris remained.

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California,” the actor wrote in his post. “Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you [Los Angeles Fire Department]. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org.”

Butler also posted a video of the damage done to his neighborhood, writing, “Driving around Point Dume on Saturday. My heart aches for all those who lost their homes and their lives in California.”

“I was one of the lucky ones, my home was only partially destroyed. A lot of people lost everything and will have to rebuild from scratch,” he continued.

“I am ok and so grateful for all of the well wishes,” Butler stated, the suggesting to his fans and Twitter followers that they consider donating to wildfire relief efforts.

“Please turn your support to those who need it most here, and throughout California. There’s a Go Fund Me to help people across the state affected by the fires. Please join me if you can,” the 300 star tweeted.

The full extent of the damage done to the state of California by the wildfires is not yet known, but officials are investigating.