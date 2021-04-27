Tyrese Shaves His Girlfriend's Privates During Risque Instagram Live

✖

Tyrese gave his fans and social media followers quite the surprise recently when he shaved his girlfriend's privates during a risque Instagram Live. On Sunday, Tyrese and his model girlfriend Timothy took to the social media app to offer a glimpse into their hygiene routine. This included the actor assisting with personal grooming in the bikini area.

"I will never let go of my King," Timothy captioned the post, per The Daily Mail. "But does your man shave you though?" During the clip, Tyrese made sure to offer some tips to their watchers, such as noting that he was "going to put the creamer on it first" and "mix it with some oil." At one point, Tyrese told Timothy she was "beautiful," to which she replied, "What's beautiful is your man hands ... I know you're supposed to be shaving, but I'm thinking about something else."

The surprising moment has had a lot of people talking, with many feeling like Tyrese maybe shared too much with the world. "Nah Tyrese really shaved his girls [privates] on IG and hosted an Oscar viewing party in the same night and didn’t even have the decency to change his shirt," one person wrote. "Nasty with that one. A menace to society."

Tyrese Giberson really shaved his girl’s vagina on IG..... Anthony Mackie isn’t on the same level as Jody from baby boy pic.twitter.com/21PiwNqcU8 — sad eagles fan😞 (@mair2x) April 26, 2021

Tyrese and Timothy were first romantically linked earlier this year, after he announced his split from Samantha Gibson, his now-estranged wife of four years. The couple revealed their separation in late 2020 with a public statement. "We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives," their message began.

"After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We, unfortunately, have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce," the statement continued. "Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong co-parents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other." The announcement was also included with a photo of the two from a past red carpet appearance.

"Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else," the former couple continued. "We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually."

In concluding their statement, the pair wrote, "As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are."