Tyrese Makes Fans Scratch Their Heads With Comments During Latest Verzuz Battle

Sunday night's all-new Verzuz battle between The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire ignited social media, but one celebrity’s comment on the singing battle left some more than just a little confused. As the two iconic groups took the stage to perform songs from their catalogues of classics, Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson took to the comments section of the episode to air his grievances with his mother.

Hosted by Steve Harvey and with music courtesy of veteran DJ D-Nice, the Easter Sunday matchup saw The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire belting out everything from "Love the One You're With" and "That's the Way of the World" to "That Lady" and "September" in the final match. As fans flocked to the comments to react, Gibson joined in, reflecting on his own relationship to music. In the head-scratching comment, he wrote, "Hate that my mother used to drink everyday - but SHE's the reason I know REAL MUSIC!"

The out-of-place comment left many tuning into the battle confused, and it didn't take long for reactions and questions to begin pouring in, with one person even suggesting, "Ban Tyrese from the comment section." Another asked, "tell me what one got to do with the other please sir," with somebody else chiming in with, "Capricorn's got a tendency to over share." The confusion even carried over to Twitter, where one person joked, "Tyrese is that one co-worker who just overshares for no reason." Another tweeted, "he could of just saved that thought for himself."

At this time, Gibson has not addressed the confusion sparked by his comment. AceShowbiz suggests the comment may have simply been the singer's attempt at a joke that ultimately fell flat. Several fans had another theory, suggesting the Easter special's musical performances may have resurfaced emotions. One person commented, "Obviously our parents used to go through issues as we were kids and this type of music helped them get through it come on man," with another person agreeing when writing, "People saying he should've kept that to himself but the songs probably brought back memories. And if his mom was an alcoholic it probably affected him. That's how he feel. Wtf."

Created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, the Verzuz series came about at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to entertain music fans. The series is currently in its second season, which, along with Sunday night's performers, has also featured Ashanti, Keyshia Cole, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Too Short, and E-40, among many others, in their own battles. The series has aired to plenty of success, and Triller Network, the parent company of the Triller app, acquired the series earlier in 2021.