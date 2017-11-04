Tyrese Gibson Granted Visitation With His Daughter, Leaves the Country Instead

Tyrese Gibson had a chance to spend time with his daughter this weekend, but there is one big problem. He’s overseas and she’s in Los Angeles.

The legal team representing Norma Gibson, the actor’s first wife and the mother of his daughter Shayla, told The Blast on Friday that Gibson could visit his daughter on Saturday, Monday and next weekend. A court-appointed monitor has to be present during the visits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Tyrese Gibson Opens up About ‘Toxic’ Environment Following Child Abuse Investigation

However, Gibson was not in court on Friday because he was in London. He posted a video of himself playing with a dog on Instagram, noting that Russell Simmons suggested he try hot yoga.

“Health is wealth…. ! was like nah,” Gibson wrote. “That ain’t gansta… Now look at me aha!! ! was fully fully in my zone until my daughters dog came running in say hello to ‘Roman’ ….. now ! know first hand what this scripture means…. ‘Be still and know that ! am GOD’ …..”

He added the hashtag, “When we stand with each other mountains will move.”

On Saturday, Gibson posted a video from Africa, showing him walking in front of a Transformers statue and delivering a monologue. In the caption, he wrote, “[I] was shook and just couldn’t believe it, I’m now 65 days into this false narrative and my case Isn’t closed yet….. And were missing Shayla…… God willing it will close on Monday.”

Norma’s lawyers told The Blast she hopes Gibson is seeking help while overseas. She is “very worried about the current state of his mental health” and thinks it is “interesting” that he left the country after pleading publicly to spend time with Shayna.

The custody case will continue on Nov. 14.

Meanwhile, E! News reported on Friday that Gibson is no longer being investigated for child abuse. Norma accused Gibson of beating their daughter in August, leading to the custody battle and her filing for a permanent restraining order. Gibson has denied the claims.

More: Tyrese Gibson Threatens to Quit ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise Over Dwayne Johnson

“After 9 years of working extremely hard to co-parent our child, I am disappointed to learn that the mother of my daughter has made gross and false accusations against my character in a shameful attempt to ruin our co-parenting efforts,” Gibson said in a statement in September. “There is nothing I love more in this world than my daughter and I would never do anything to harm her well-being or happiness. Co-parenting is tough and it’s unfortunate when your partner tries to sabotage the situation with hurtful lies and irrational behavior.”