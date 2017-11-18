Tyrese Gibson’s Ex-Wife Has Restraining Order Denied

Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife, Norma, was denied her request for a restraining order against Gibson, according to The Blast.

The judge ruled that there was not an ongoing pattern of harassment by Gibson against Norma. Afterwards, the judge cleared the courtroom so the parties could discuss the pair’s daughter, Shayla.

Gibson was seen after the ruling, crying, the website reported.

Norma had been battling Gibson in court for weeks over custody of their 10-year-old daughter Shayla. Norma claimed child abuse against her estranged husband, alleging that the Fast & Furious actor had beaten her, hitting her 10-12 times and leaving her unable to sit down.

Gibson was under investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, but the case was clsoed without pressing any charges.

Last week, Gibson took to Instagram to share a now-deleted photo of a prescription psychiatric drug he says has been causing his erratic behavior on social media, calling it a “complete meltdown.”

“Here’s my public apology,” he wrote.

“I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs,” he wrote. However, “Because of this high stress and very traumatic experience, I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist[s] and psychiatrist[s].”

He continued, “I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online.”

Gibson said he is “in the clear now” since the medication is being “flushed out of my system.”

A lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I’m so very sorry guys. Please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father,” Gibson wrote.

Earlier this month, the singer and actor said he was taking a trip outside of “toxic” Los Angeles following the closure of the LADCFS investigation.

“I hope and pray that all of this toxic bulls–t goes away soon,” he wrote on social media. “I’m a positive father aka person who loves to laugh and inspire — I️ have a gift and that’s to connect to and with people.”

He shared that he has been meditating and practicing yoga as he comes to terms with his child abuse trial and recent beef with his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson.