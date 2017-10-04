Tyrese Gibson Investigated by Children’s Services Following Abuse Claims

Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services over claims that he “beat” his 10-year-old daughter, TMZ reports.

The 38-year-old Fast and the Furious star is in the middle of a custody lawsuit with his ex-wife Norma Gibson, who he was married to from 2007 to 2009.

Norma is seeking full custody and requesting a permanent restraining order against him to keep him from physically disciplining their child.

Norma claimed in court on Tuesday that Tyrese physically “beat” their daughter between 12 and 16 times. Tyrese refuted that claim and said he only hit the child once on her bottom.

Norma also stated in court that she is worried Tyrese will take their daughter to Dubai, where he allegedly has business ties, and never come back. She also wants him to take domestic violence courses.

Tyrese’s lawyer, Terry Levich Ross, says that Norma is “a lying piece of s–t. Tyrese is devastated. He’s a good guy and I will prove that.”

Tyrese shared an emotional post on Instagram dedicated to his daughter on Wednesday.

“One day we’re going to sit down over tea and laugh about how they tried to turn us on each-other and what they didn’t know is that it only solidified our lifetime,” he wrote. “Praying for you everyday angel I love you and I’m holding onto every laugh and every moment.”

“Watch how your father rose above and stayed centered in the middle of this unexpected storm,” he wrote. “A set back is merely a set UP for many many amazing things to come……”

Tyrese married social worker Samantha Lee Gibson on Valentine’s Day.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @tyrese