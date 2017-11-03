Tyrese Gibson Opens up About ‘Toxic’ Environment Following Child Abuse Investigation

Tyrese Gibson is no longer being investigated for child abuse but that doesn’t mean that the emotional roller coast is over.

The Department of Children and Family Services has dropped its investigation into the Fast & Furious star after his ex-wife Norma Gibson had requested a restraining order and alleged that he abused their daughter, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Back in August, Norma, who has been divorced from Gibson since 2009, filed papers in which she accused the 38-year-old actor of beating their daughter to the ground. Gibson vehemently denied the claims.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that he was taking a trip out of “toxic” Los Angeles following his emotional breakdown.

“I hope and pray that all of this toxic bulls–t goes away soon,” an excerpt from the post read. “I’m a positive father aka person who loves to laugh and inspire – I️ have a gift and that’s to connect to and with people.”

In order to deal with the turmoil in his life, Gibson has shared that he is in London. He has been meditating and practicing yoga as he comes to terms with his child abuse trial and recent beef with his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson.

