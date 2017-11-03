Tyrese Gibson Opens up About ‘Toxic’ Environment Following Child Abuse Investigation

Tyrese Gibson is no longer being investigated for child abuse but that doesn’t mean that the emotional roller coast is over.
The Department of Children and Family Services has dropped its investigation into the Fast & Furious star after his ex-wife Norma Gibson had requested a restraining order and alleged that he abused their daughter, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Back in August, Norma, who has been divorced from Gibson since 2009, filed papers in which she accused the 38-year-old actor of beating their daughter to the ground. Gibson vehemently denied the claims.
On Thursday, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that he was taking a trip out of “toxic” Los Angeles following his emotional breakdown.
“I hope and pray that all of this toxic bulls–t goes away soon,” an excerpt from the post read. “I’m a positive father aka person who loves to laugh and inspire – I️ have a gift and that’s to connect to and with people.”
When you get a text from one of your Jewish Dads aka only the real ones come through…….. him “Tyrese we have to get you out of LA it seems very toxic out there for you right now…, me: ! know…. him: we’re going to send you the tail #”….. me: Where am ! going? him Just get to the plane.. Ok? – Ok.. real friends are important they don’t just talk and tweet they show UP when it really counts……. going to sleep……. ! hope and pray that all of this toxic bullshit goes away soon- I’m a positive father aka person who loves to laugh and inspire – I️ have a gift and that’s to connect to and with people…. Hit #GSO- ok? Look them up online ok? GSO!!! Here sits #3BlackFathers #ShaylaRocks
In order to deal with the turmoil in his life, Gibson has shared that he is in London. He has been meditating and practicing yoga as he comes to terms with his child abuse trial and recent beef with his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson.
In London….. Will Smith Levels…… “Be still and know that ! am God” Psalms 46:10 !!!!!!!!!!!!! People will ask how did ! get though it……. #Meditation was suggested by our Favorite Uncle and savage Business Media Mogul!!! @UncleRush #HotYoga google it! Health is wealth…. ! was like nah…. that ain’t gansta… Now look at me aha!! ! was fully fully in my zone until my daughters dog came running in say hello to “Roman”….. now ! know first hand what this scripture means…. “Be still and know that ! am GOD”….. #WhenWeStandWithEachothetMountainsWillMove #BlackWallStreet #BlackFathers #FathersWorldWide Mothers aka Queen of our EARTH!! Excited that THIS is the new narrative amongst moguls and fathers- when I️ lose you lose – That’s when we step IN and pull each other UP!!!!!!!! PLEASE be careful that the narrative doesn’t change…. this is not about women vs men… cause fellas trust me we don’t want that fight lol….. It’s about Fathers vs Liars