Tyler Perry Will Reportedly Take Control Over Major TV Network

Cable network BET is likely to be taken over by Tyler Perry, according to a report from The Streamr. According to the report, Perry's deal is worth an as-of-yet undisclosed amount, which will grant him control over BET Media Group, which also includes VH1. Having previously partnered with BET via his Tyler Perry Studios banner, Perry has collaborated with the company to create BET+, a streaming service featuring both original films and series from BET's program library as well as the company's original programming. BET+'s subscription service has grown exponentially since it was launched in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the channel's subscriber growth and generating nearly all of its revenue growth during this time period. Perry expressed enthusiasm about buying BET earlier this year, saying that if it was possible for him to purchase it, he would be "very, very interested." The news comes after Paramount Global had sought to sell a majority stake in BET.

"Rumor? No, it's not a rumor, I've been there for four years now and had tremendous success," said Perry to Entertainment Tonight. "I wasn't expecting this to happen, so, yes – if that is possible, I'm very, very interested in taking as much of it… If it's possible, I'm gonna take as much of it as I can." The Atlanta filmmaker began receiving congratulations after reports surfaced that the deal was nearing completion. The multihyphenated billionaire's historic achievement was celebrated by numerous individuals, including Keke Palmer, who worked with Perry in television and film. On June 13, she wrote a message to the media mogul highlighting that his journey from homelessness to where he is now has been an inspiration. "He came from nothing and changed everything," Palmer captioned an Instagram post. "Tyler Perry, I watched you up close and personal since I was 11 years old. Then and now, you continue to be an inspiration! You work hard, and you give back, and you are a Virgo. What's left to be said? Congrats, Virgo father. Ily!"

Palmer starred in Madea's Family Reunion in 2006, in which Perry played three characters (Madea, Joe, and Brian), all of whom were inspired by Palmer's play of the same name and was in the sequel to Palmer's film debut, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, which was released in 2003. After a few years of working together, the pair forged a deep bond that spread into Perry's House of Payne show in season two. The two Hollywood entertainers made an appearance on the show in episode thirteen. Despite Palmer's congratulatory message to Perry, neither BET nor Perry has confirmed that he has taken over the network. It was previously reported that the A Jazzman's Blues actor was interested in owning the company along with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, 50 Cent, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenya Barris, and possibly others, according to REVOLT.