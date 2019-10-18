Tyga Called ‘Petty’ After Posting Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’ Lyrics Alongside New Photo

Earlier this week, a clip of Kylie Jenner singing the words “rise and shine” to her daughter, Stormi, went viral, with the short musical moment prompting remixes, memes and merchandise. On Thursday, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga appeared to be attempting to get in on the meme, posting a photo of his tiger-striped Lamborghini with the caption “Rise n shine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Raww (@tyga) on Oct 17, 2019 at 4:51pm PDT

Fans instantly assumed that he was referencing Jenner with the caption, with one person telling Tyga in the comments to “Quit being petty.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“How you gonna make this the caption,” wondered another fan. A third comment read, “You are a special kind of petty,” while another wrote, “Rise and shine? is he trying to get Kylie’s attention?”

Someone else joked that if the rapper was going to quote Jenner’s lyrics then he should do so correctly, writing, “its hhhhharisen* shine.”

Tyga and Jenner were recently in headlines together when it was reported Jenner was seen at a studio where Tyga was recording, but the beauty mogul cleared up the matter on Twitter.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2 a.m. date with Tyga,’” she wrote on Oct. 3. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

Based on her recent video, Jenner is clearly on her way to becoming a singer herself, and fans on Twitter had a field day with the reality star’s musical stylings.

my anxiety, full bladder, and empty stomach collabing to wake me up at 4 AM pic.twitter.com/DqzQ5jc9ux — christian (@ChristianJC98) October 16, 2019

testing out my custom kylie jenner rise and shine alarm ringtone pic.twitter.com/qrxyXTYe3T — kathaleena (@somvorna) October 15, 2019

While the internet couldn’t get enough of Jenner’s foray into music, the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, was less than impressed. On Thursday, Jenner posted a video of her daughter listening to a “Rise and Shine” remix, though she quickly began asking for music from her dad, Travis Scott.

“You want Daddy’s singing?” Jenner asked Stormi, who replied, “Yeah.”

“I’m not good enough?” the reality star added. “OK, OK!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 17, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

Ever the entrepreneur, Jenner is cashing in on the viral moment with “Rise and Shine” printed hoodies featuring the 22-year-old’s face inside a sun available online at The Kylie Shop, with two colors currently available for $65.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Jennings