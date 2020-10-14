'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Faced Tough Year of Health Setbacks Ahead of Her Death

✖

As the world heard on Tuesday, Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell died at the age of 77 on Monday. She reportedly passed away after experiencing complications from a cardiac arrest. This tragic news comes amidst a year full of health setbacks that Ferrell reportedly experienced.

In February, news emerged that Ferrell was hospitalized a few months prior for a kidney infection. The illness landed the late actor in the intensive care unit, where she resided for a few weeks before she was able to transition to a regular room. At the time, the star was said to be recovering following the illness, but that she was still receiving transitional care. Months after that news was reported, in July, Ferrell reportedly experienced a heart attack while in the intensive care unit.

The actor first landed in the hospital in May and subsequently spent four weeks in the ICU. Things went south with her condition only a few days into her hospital stay, as she suddenly went into cardiac arrest which lasted for 10 minutes. Following the emergency, Ferrell was transported to a long-term care facility which her husband, Arnie Anderson, described as a respiratory unit. While at the facility, Ferrell was placed on dialysis and a respirator. In July, Anderson noted that his wife was stable and semi-conscious, meaning that she was aware of her surroundings but was unable to communicate or talk. Because this emergency came in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Anderson was unable to visit his wife due to the facility's safety policies. He told TMZ, "It's going to be a while before there's any recovery. It's all neurological. There's nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best."

Unfortunately, Ferrell was not able to make a full recovery following these health setbacks. She reportedly died on Monday afternoon at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California. In light of the news of her passing, several of her Two and a Half Men co-stars have released statements paying tribute to the late star. Jon Cryer, who starred as Alan on the comedy series, wrote, “She was a beautiful human. Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”