Twitter Laughs as Anderson Cooper Epically Struggles With Tequila Shot on New Year’s Eve

Anderson Cooper isn’t much for tequila.

The CNN anchor proved as much Monday night when he and his New Year’s Eve special co-host Andy Cohen downed shots on air, with Cohen cool as a cucumber and Cooper rather taken aback by the sensation.

“Feel free to toast along with us,” Cohen said, raising his glass to 2019. Cooper, on the other hand, wheezed through an anguished coughing fit, letting out an, “Ahh!”

“It’s, like, burning your lungs!” he cried.

“It’s burning your lungs,” Cohen mocked. “Feels good to me!”

The reactions on social media were swift, with many reposting the footage on Twitter.

“Anderson Cooper taking a tequila shot is the biggest mood,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The rest of my NYE is watching Anderson Cooper doing shots,” someone else said.

“Anderson Cooper hasn’t taken a shot since the Civil War apparently,” Barstool Sports wrote.

“Anderson Cooper performs 2018 in one act,” another joked.

“lmao what,” another wrote simply.

The tequila wasn’t the only notable event of the broadcast, which Cooper and Cohen hosted together for the second consecutive year, following CNN’s severing of ties with Kathy Griffin. Cohen revealed on the air that his baby-to-be is a boy.

“This is the biggest year for me,” the 50-year-old told Cooper of 2019. “It’s a boy. I gotta tell you, I cannot wait to meet this boy.”

Joking that he thinks “he’s going to have a nice Semitic head of hair,” Cohen explained that he “never thought it would be possible to grow up and have a family,” calling his surrogate “wonderful.”

“By the time it became possible I was kind of having too much fun in my life to say I don’t think can do this right now. But here I am. I turned 50 this year. It takes some people longer to get to that place and it took me this long,” he continued.

Cohen announced in December that he was expecting his first child via surrogate. “I am full of so much gratitude,” he said at the end of the final episode of Watch What Happens Live in 2018.

“Tonight I want to share a little personal news of my own. To the viewers at home, I call you my friends at home because we are friends. You have supported me through almost 10 years of Live. This has been an incredible joyous journey with you all. I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day and grateful to you for coming along for the ride,” he said, speaking to the camera.

“And throughout it, I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life — I overshare and expect everyone to do the same.”

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father,” Cohen revealed emotionally, to excited squeals and applause from his guests and audience members.

“Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”

“Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he explained. “Though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

“So happy holidays and happy New Year to all of you. I’m going to see you on New Year’s Eve on CNN,” he concluded. “Here’s to 2019. Thanks, everybody.”