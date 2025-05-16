TV Show Host Mourns Death of ‘Dear Friend’

Monty Don, host of BBC’s long-running British gardening program Gardeners’ World, is mourning the loss of his close friend Rosie.

The famed horticulturist and broadcaster, 69, revealed Rosie’s passing in a Wednesday, April 9 Instagram post. While Don didn’t share further details, he penned an emotional tribute.

“The end of a profoundly moving and celebratory day saying goodbye to a dear friend – all done in magnificent style,” Don wrote alongside a stunning sunset photo. “I think Rosie would have approved.”

The post marked a poignant tribute for Don, who previously opened up about how he finds comfort in nature while grieving.

“One of the things that has always moved me, and this has often been said by people who are grieving, is that the rhythm of the seasons is a huge comforter,” Don said in a recent BBC Radio 4 interview. “In the bleakest midwinter, you trust that spring will come, that the blossom will appear. You sow a seed and you trust that it will flower.”

He added, “Sometimes it doesn’t everything is complicated and nothing is linear like that. But underneath it all, there is that rhythm of nature. More than ever, we need that. Everybody needs it – always and always has done.”

As Don navigates his grief at Rosie’s loss, his followers were quick to offer their support. Commenting on his post, one person wrote, “Condolences Monty. A beautiful picture for your friend.” Another person commented, “My sincere condolences to you, family and friends of those she touched in life. May loving memories give solace. RIP.” Somebody else wrote, “a thoughtful farewell, with a stunning quiet light.”

Don is best known for Gardeners’ World, which he has presented since 2003. The BBC series sees presenters – professionals, horticulturists, and hobby gardeners – sharing gardening advice and their knowledge from their own gardens and homes. Don films the series from his own garden, Longmeadow, in Ivington, Herefordshire. He recently shared the exciting news with fans that Gardeners’ World is “back in action in the garden- first programme goes out next Friday.”