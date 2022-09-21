TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61

Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.

BBC Northern Ireland Interim Director Adam Smyth confirmed Lenaghan's passing, sharing in a statement, per the BBC, that the broadcaster's colleagues were "shocked and saddened" when they learned of the "death of our friend." Smyth went on to remember Lenaghan as "a versatile and talented broadcaster who welcomed listeners into Saturdays and Sundays with her warm tones, sense of humour and impeccable music taste." He said that "our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to her husband Andrew, her family and many friends."

Lenaghan's broadcasting career spanned decades — though prior to stepping into her broadcasting career, she worked for the Northern Ireland Tourist Board at home and in New York and was a PR manager for the Abbey Theatre, Dublin, per The Sun. It was in 1997 that she began working with BBC Northern Ireland, working on newspaper reviews on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster program before becoming a news reporter at the station. She worked across Good Morning Ulster, Talkback, and Evening Extra, and went on to present a wide range of programs throughout her career, including Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and special festive programmes for BBC Radio Ulster. Lenaghan also regularly presented programs including The Saturday Magazine, Sounds Classical, and The Late Show. She also made TV appearances on Country Times and Good Dog Bad Dog, as well as BBC Proms in the Park in Northern Ireland and the Balmoral Show.

Amid news of her passing, many of Lenaghan's colleagues and friends have paid tribute. BBC reporter Mark Simpson called Lenaghan's passing "devastating," sharing, "Kim was a ray of sunshine. On air, off air and in the corridors of the BBC. She brightened all our lives. We're going to miss her." UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee remembered Lenaghan as mischievously irreverent and down to earth." Lenaghan's fellow Radio Ulster presenter Linda McAuley said her death had come as a "dreadful shock," remembering her as a very professional broadcaster, a very good friend and a wonderful cook."

According to the News Letter, "a private cremation for family and close friends will be followed by a Memorial Service at a later date." Lenaghan's family have asked that donations in her memory be made to Assisi Animal Sanctuary.