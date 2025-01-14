TV Host Died By Suicide After Being Charged for Domestic Violence — Now Her Mom Wants Answers: Disney+ Producing Caroline Flack Documentary

Five years after British television presenter Caroline Flack‘s tragic death, her mother, Christine, sets out on a deeply personal journey to understand her daughter’s final months in a new Disney+ documentary. The feature-length film, currently titled Caroline, promises to examine unanswered questions surrounding the Love Island host’s death while celebrating her life and legacy.

According to a Disney+ press release, the documentary will feature intimate testimonies from Caroline’s family and friends as Christine seeks to uncover the truth about the circumstances leading to her daughter’s death in February 2020. The 40-year-old presenter took her own life two months after stepping down from Love Island and approximately two weeks before facing trial for assault charges, to which she had pleaded not guilty. Notably, her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, the alleged victim, did not support the prosecution.

“I still have so many questions about what happened to Caroline in her final months, and it’s something I feel deeply compelled to explore, even though I know it will be challenging,” Christine Flack said in a statement. “I’m pleased to be working with the team at Curious Films once again, in the hope of bringing clarity and understanding to Carrie’s story – not just for her, but for everyone who cared about her.”

The film reunites the Flack family with Curious Films, the production company behind 2021’s Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death. Executive producer Dov Freedman explained their return to the subject: “Nearly five years after Caroline’s tragic death, we know there are still many unanswered questions for Christine and her family that need to be addressed. We’re proud to be collaborating with the Flack family once again, working together to seek some form of resolution to the tragic events surrounding Caroline’s death.”

Before her death, Caroline Flack had established herself as one of Britain’s most beloved TV personalities. She hosted major shows, including Love Island, I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, and The X Factor. She also won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014. Her departure from Love Island and the subsequent media coverage of her legal troubles faced significant criticism following her death.

The documentary will be directed by Christian Collerton and produced by Sophie Clayton-Payne, with executive producers Dov Freedman, Charlie Russell, and Jessie Versluys for Curious Films. Disney+’s Senior Manager of Unscripted Content, Gaby Aung, described the project as privileged work, “following a family’s pursuit for answers and celebrate Caroline’s legacy five years on from her tragic death.”

The documentary is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ later in 2025.