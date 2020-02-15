Caroline Flack, ‘Love Island’ and ‘X-Factor’ Presenter, Reportedly Dead at 40

Caroline Flack was found dead in her London apartment on Saturday, according to a report by The Daily Mail. The 40-year-old TV star was known for being a presenter on the U.K. reality show Love Island, but was dealing with legal and personal issues in recent weeks. Her family has reportedly been informed of her passing.

Flack was familiar to fans of ITV’s Love Island, both in the U.K. and overseas. She was due back in court next month for allegedly assaulting her 27-year-old boyfriend, Lewis Burton. According to The Daily Mail, Flack was ordered not to contact Burton, yet he reached out to her on Instagram on the day before her passing.

The assault allegations had led Flack to step down from her roles as a presenter on both Love Island and X-Factor, but she was not far from fans’ minds. Her last Instagram post was a collage of four photos showing herself with her dog. Comments were disabled on the post when Burton reached out to her on Instagram, in spite of their no-contact order.

Flack had nearly opened up about her ongoing legal case on social media on Thursday. At the time, she took to her Instagram Stories, saying she could not keep quiet anymore.

“I’m going to speak today… mine and my family’s life is no longer up for entertainment or gossip,” she wrote.

Ultimately, Flack changed her mind about breaking her silence, but a source close to her told The Daily Mail that she was very frustrated.

“Caroline wanted to speak as she’s so sick of all the rumours and speculation about her,” they said. “But she posted on Instagram without thinking and once she had some time to calm down she knew better to keep quiet until the time is right.”

Flack and Burton’s assault allegations go back to December, when police were called to their home in London, England. At the time, the two were living together when authorities responded to reports of a man being attacked on Dec. 14, 2019.

Flack was arrested by police, and photos soon emerged showing blood spattered on the couple’s front door — allegedly Burton’s. Burton was also heard shouting: “I was normal ’til I met her” as Flack was taken into custody.

Flack was hospitalized after the incident, where she was reportedly cut with broken glass. After that, the case became more quiet as things went to court.

Fans are mourning Flack all over social media on Saturday, including some prominent TV stars in the U.K. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.