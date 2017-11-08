Celebrities React to Trump’s NFL Remarks

President Donald Trump‘s remarks condemning NFL players who protest have lit up reactions from all sides of the issue.

Players and sideline supporters made their voices heard my kneeling in large numbers, linking arms or simply not leaving the locker room to observe the national anthem.

Celebrities have been speaking out on social media and making public statements in response to the issue. Most are for protesting, some are against, and some just want everyone to get along.

Diddy

Hip-hop entrepreneur Diddy was among the first o speak out about the controversy. He offered his words of advice to the men looking to protest on Sunday.

“I just want to send some blessings and support to all the players in the NFL,” Combs wrote. “You have a chance to do something really great tomorrow. If you do whatever you do in unity, you can’t be stopped.

“Do the math, stick together, stand up for each other, ride with each other. Believe me, we’re all we got. It has nothing to do with football or business. Ya’ll are our stars, you represent us. Ya’ll are our strong heroes..show that strength please”

If you do whatever you do in unity, you can’t be stopped. — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 23, 2017

It has nothing to do with football or business. Ya’ll are our stars, you represent us. Ya’ll are our strong heros..show that strength please — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 23, 2017

James Woods

Controversial conservative actor James Woods was fully against the protests.

Throughout Sunday, he fired off a series of blunt criticisms of the NFL and its players. Some were a bit tasteless but others were solid takeaways.

He criticized players in London for standing during “God Save the Queen,” and pointed out that many outside parties were irritated when former player Tim Tebow would kneel to praise God during games.

That is correct. Let’s not forget that #TimTebow was chastised for “taking a knee” for different reasons. https://t.co/a5WeQKp4TY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 24, 2017

Stevie Wonder

Music legend Stevie Wonder had his own way of supporting NFL protesters.

At his New York City show for the 2017 Global Citizen Festival, Wonder got down on his knees in prayer for America.

“Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America,” he said. “I’m not just taking one knee, but both knees in prayer for our planet, our futures, our leaders our our world and our globe.”

Jessie Williams

Grey’s Anatomy star Jessie Williams has always had a political voice, and he carried that streak on during this controversy.

The actor shared a political cartoon in response to Trump’s remarks.

The comic shows a white man in an American flag shirt being intensely more concerned about a football player kneeling than a murdered, unarmed black man on the other side of the frame.

Jana Kramer

Country star Jana Kramer shared an “I stand because…” sentiment from

Derek Wolfe of the Denver Broncos, captioning her post with a message to her followers.

“And to everyone unfollowing me right now, let me just say this..we all have our right to our opinion. This is just mine. And like it said above “to each their own” but for me I stand because I love this country…”

Others

Numerous other celebrities came out with comments on Trump’s condemnation.

Rappers, Netflix stars, film actors and more voice their opinions on the issues.

See reactions from J. Cole, Zendaya and more below.

God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today. But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Caught on “presidential” tweets & he’s basically a character on an NBC sitcom. You know, a sitcom about a deranged bigot ruining America. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 24, 2017

