Troy Shafer, ‘Nashville Flipped’ Star, Mourned by Fans on Social Media

Nashville Flipped star Troy Shafer recently passed away, and his tragic death has fans mourning him on social media.

According to reports, the TV personality actually passed away on April 28, but no cause of death has been determined at this time.

Once the news was shared that Shafer had died, many fans of Nashville Flipped began to share messages of sympathy on social media.

Wow… #rip

Nothing scarier than someone dying in their sleep with no known issues…. This is y I don’t like 2 go 2 bed angry/unresolved. U can’t always assume U have the next day 2 make it right ‘Nashville Flipped’ Star Troy Shafer Dead at 38 https://t.co/Sf2hEx56zN — Kammy 🍒 (@Ms_CherryMoon) May 8, 2019

One person called the situation “very sad,” while others shared RIP” hashtags.

“R.I.P., Troy Shaffer, in God’s loving embrace & may His perpetual light & love forever shine upon you, your family, & loved one,” a Facebook user said.

Nashville Flipped star Troy Shafer dies in his sleep at age 38: The construction worker did not have any known medical conditions so his family is stumped as to what could have caused his death, according to TMZ. The site had talked to Troy’s brother Tim. https://t.co/Nb1Dqi7q2F pic.twitter.com/x83OUoX9tY — RushReads (@RushReads) May 8, 2019

“So sad. I’m confused as why no autopsy since the cause is unknown. Something similar happened in my family and they did one and we had no say,” another user said.

“Loved his show. So very sad to hear of his passing,” someone else commented, while another wrote. “Oh wow my condolences to his family and friends so sorry for your loss prayers on healing your broken hearts.”

Shafer’s death was kept mostly private until his obituary on Legacy.com was discovered by news outlets this week.

According to the obituary, “Troy Dean Shafer, age 38, of Harborcreek, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born in Erie, on Aug. 18, 1980, the son of Timothy and Janet Shafer.”

“Troy was a 1999 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and graduated from Penn State Behrend School of Business,” the obituary added. “When he first moved to Nashville, he was a big fan of, and sang with, his dear friend, Billy Falcon. Troy was a gifted contractor, and was well-known for his restoration work on historical homes with his company, Nashville Flipped.”

“Troy’s faith was an important part of his life. He also loved the music of Elvis Presley and Huey Lewis and The News,” the obituary continued. “He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed Erie’s chicken wings. Troy treasured time with his cat, Marlow, and his dogs, Theo and Frankie.”

Shafer has already been laid to rest in a private burial ceremony.

Photo Credit: Troy Shafer / Instagram