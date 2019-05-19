Tristan Thompson Spotted ‘Flirting With Brunette’ Seemingly Resembling Ex Khloe Kardashian

While Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian might have broken up, it’s the bevy of beauties he’s hanging with that has spectators doing double takes.

According to In Touch Weekly, Thompson has not only been enjoying the single life and partying it up lately, but the NBA player was recently “surrounded” by plenty of women during on eventful night at a Hollywood club and caught “flirting” with a Kardashian lookalike.

“Tristan was in the VIP area surrounded by a bunch of European women,” the source admitted to the publication. “All the girls were fighting for his attention and he was flirting with a brunette who looked like Khloé. I don’t know if they left together but there was definitely chemistry between them.”

The 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player apparently “didn’t leave the Hollywood hotspot until the early hours of the morning.”

The outlet goes on to report that eyewitnesses reveal Thompson “wasn’t holding back on the drinking and acting like he didn’t have a care in the world.”

In video footage that has made the social rounds, Thompson allegedly “looked drunk” as once he approached the curb, he began leaning on a friend for support.

Thompson has been at the center of controversy since it was revealed earlier this spring that he had hit on Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods — an allegation, she would later clarify on Facebook Watch’s Red Talk Table.

During her bombshell interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the show, the 21-year-old model shared her side of the story involving Kardashian’s now ex, Thompson, revealing she and a group of friends spent the night at his home and that the Cleveland Cavaliers player planted a kiss on the model.

“On the way out [of his house], he did kiss me,” Woods said. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing. I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

Pinkett Smith, who she shares a deeper relationship with Woods stemming from her husband, Will Smith’s friendship with the 21-year-old’s father during filming of his ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, pressed on her, asking point-blank if she slept with the NBA star.

“Never,” Woods adamantly stated, adding how she would be “willing to be put up to the [lie detector] test.”

Woods added how sleeping with Thompson was “never a thought” or “consideration” that crossed her mind as it “never happened.”

While Kardashian and Thompson are now broken up, in an episode of Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks! on May 16, Kardashian revealed an update on how she’s coping with the heartbreak, admitting that it “f—ing sucks” because there are still emotions in that relationship.

“For me, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago so it’s really raw. So those emotions can be heightened at times but I do everything in my power — True is one and, like, a month old — so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that,” Kardashian said.

Photo credit: E! Entertainment