Source: Tristan Thompson Is a ‘Serial Cheater’

As reports surface that Khloé Kardashian’s soon-to-be baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated on her, a source close to the pair is revealing that Thompson is a “serial cheater.”

Amid reports that Tristan Thompson was captured on camera kissing a mystery woman this weekend at the club while 9-month-pregnant Khloé Kardashian waited at home, an insider close to the KarJenner clan told PEOPLE that these are just the beginning of the NBA player’s scandalous affairs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé. He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork,” the source said.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player began dating Kardashian in 2016 and are expecting their first child together, a girl, who is due any day now, but the basketball player made headlines for more than just his dribbling skills on Tuesday when the Daily Mail published a video of him and a mystery brunette many fans seem to believe is Instagram model Lani Blair seemingly kissing at a club in New York City on Saturday.

The scandal continued when The Shade Room posted photos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player walking into the Four Seasons hotel with someone who appears to be the same woman on Saturday night. The duo reportedly spent around four hours at the five star hotel before emerging together, Thompson wearing a different outfit.

TMZ also published surveillance tape Tuesday of the athlete kissing two women at a Washington, D.C. hookah lounge in October 2017, when Kardashian was three months pregnant.

“First Lamar cheated on her and now Tristan,” the insider told PEOPLE. “She’s been through so much.”

While it is unclear if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was aware of Thompson’s infidelity, a source closed to the family said that she was “focused on the positives” and was ready to commit.

“As far as she knew, there were no negatives. Once she made the decision to commit, she was all in and trusting,” the source said, adding that Kardashian was “beyond head over heels” in love with Thompson.

“He was her everything. They had a life together. She honestly thought he treated her like gold, like a queen,” the source says. “[He] gave her everything, doted on her, told her how beautiful she was. To her, life was perfect. And it all just came crashing down.”

The KarJenner clan is reportedly crushed by the revelation, the source saying “they are heartbroken for Khloé. They didn’t realize how deceptive Tristan could really be.”

Following the news of Thompson’s scandalous affairs, all members of the Kardashian family stopped following Thompson on social media platform Instagram — that includes Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and even Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.