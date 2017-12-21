Tristan Thompson Responds to Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Announcement

Tristan Thompson is looking forward to being a dad again!

Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend gushed over the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the comment section of her pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

“My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something and always cherish,” he wrote. “Girl you look better now.”

Kardashian announced her pregnancy with a black and white baby bump photo on Wednesday after fans spent months speculating she was expecting her first child. Thompson has a 1-year-old son with his ex Jordan Craig, with whom he split while pregnant.

“My greatest dream realized!” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of Thompson and her clasping hands over her rounded belly. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!”

She continued: “You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes!”

Kardashian also addressed the reason why she had kept her pregnancy a secret for so long.

“I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us,” she wrote. “Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian