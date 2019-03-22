Tristan Thompson Reportedly Trying to Win Khloe Kardashian Back

Tristan Thompson is reportedly trying to win ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian back a month after his latest cheating scandal.

The couple broke up after the Cleveland Cavaliers was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s now-estranged best friend, Jordyn Woods. And while reports have said that Thompson has seemingly moved on from the drama, a new source is saying he is looking to put his family back together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Khloé is telling her family that Tristan wants her back and won’t stop sending her gifts,” the source told Radar.

They added: “Tristan is telling her that he is still madly in love with her and that he is really sorry for what he did.”

The insider went further to claim that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians is not ignoring the possibility of getting back together with her ex, and father of 11-month-old, True Thompson.

“Khloé is considering accepting his apology and she’s convinced herself that he is capable of changing his cheating ways,” the source continued.

“Her family thinks that she is completely delusional and needs some serious help. She is so hung up on Tristan that he is literally all she talks about. It is just gross,” they said.

While the report might hint at a reconciliation, Kardashian and other sources have previously stated the relationship might be done once and for all.

The Good American founder has been regularly posting quotes and other messages on her Instagram Stories talking about moving on, and reflecting on painful lies told in the past.

Despite the dramatic end to the relationship, Kardashian and Thompson are committed to co-parenting their daughter as peacefully as possible. In early March, a source told PEOPLE Kardashian is thinking of ways to include Thompson in True’s birthday party despite her family’s feelings toward him.

“Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved,” the source said. “She can’t see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him.”

Kardashian also recently clarified for a fan on Twitter that despite Thompson’s past bad behavior, she will never keep him away from daughter.

“…he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that,” she wrote earlier this month.

The controversial breakup will reportedly play out during the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, set to premiere Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET.