Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Isn’t Too Worried’ About Co-Parenting With Khloe Kardashian

Following reports that he cheated with Jordyn Woods, sources say Tristan Thompson “isn’t too worried” about co-parenting with Khloe Kardashian.

According to Us Weekly, insiders close to the situation stated, “Tristan isn’t too worried about not seeing True, or Khloé establishing new rules when it comes to coparenting. He honestly doesn’t really care and was over it. He was never trying to win Khloé back.”

“Tristan’s friends are all just thinking, ‘What an idiot,’ ” the source added.

Previously, multiple sources confirmed that Thompson and Woods had been close at a club in Hollywood and then went back to his place over the weekend.

“Girls at Tristan’s afterparty on Sunday night weren’t allowed to use their phones at all,” one of the insiders revealed. “But everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other.”

Thompson was involved in a cheating scandal last year as well, with rumors and camera footage of him being cozy with other women surfacing, but this specific time is different, as Woods has been the best friend of Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner for a very long time.

Social media users have been commenting on the reports, with many joking about the situation and creating memes.

“Good afternoon to everyone except Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods,” one person tweeted.

“Jordyn Woods may have f—ed Tristan Thompson but she f—ed herself a whole lot harder,” someone else said.

Judge: 6ix9ine you looking at 47 years 6ix9ine: Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods pic.twitter.com/xFyzjBJjY6 — Tobi (yea aight) (@Tobincii) February 19, 2019

So you are telling me that Jordyn Woods had the best job in the whole world by being Kylie’s best friend,making money the easiest way and living her best life everyday to just fuck it up for a MEN like Tristan Thompson??????” another person commented.

“Lmao Jordyn Woods is about to be blackballed from the Kardashian family for hooking up with Third Trimester Tristan Thompson. This is the kind of shit me and Kris Jenner live for,” one other user joked.

Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe with Jordyn, after Khloe stole him from another woman named Jordan is the manifestation of you lose him how you got him. — Mike Karpouzie (@mikepouzie) February 19, 2019

At this time, no one involved — Kardashian, Thompson, or Woods — has provided an official statement on the situation.