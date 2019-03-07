Tristan Thompson’s New York Mystery Woman Revealed to Be Model Karizma Ramirez

After it was reported that he had cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson was spotted out with another woman, who has been identified as model Karizma Ramirez.

TMZ reported that while Thompson and Ramirez are not dating, they are “getting to know each other.” The duo reportedly met through a mutual friend, Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Jordan Clarkson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thompson and Ramirez were first spotted together on Feb. 27 at dinner at Italian restaurant Carbone in New York City, prompting speculation that they were dating after Thompson posted a photo of a pasta dish he ordered with a woman’s hands visible across the table. The athlete deleted the post and instead shared a video of himself with two male friends.

On Tuesday, the pair was seen again in the Big Apple when they were photographed inside Nobu, with the Cavaliers in town for a game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Sources close to Ramirez claim that nothing romantic is going on between the two, and both dinners they were spotted at were group events. Thompson reportedly attended the dinners solo and Ramirez was there as Clarkson’s guest. Sources add that Ramirez is also not dating Clarkson and has known him for years through his family. Ramirez was previously linked to Chris Brown in 2013.

While Thompson is enjoying the single life, Kardashian is reportedly trying to move on with her life “for the sake of her mental health, True and the sake of her family,” a source told Us Weekly.

After Woods shared her side of the story on Red Table Talk last week, Kardashian initially slammed her as “the reason my family broke up,” but later walked back her claim and placed the blame on Thompson.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she tweeted on March 2. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

The reality star also addressed the fact that Thompson has cheated on her before, with those allegations coming out just days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, last April.

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

“I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” she concluded.

Photo Credit: Getty /Phillip Faraone