Watch as Tristan Thompson Arrives at NY Hotel With Alleged Mistress

Just days before Khloé Kardashian is set to give birth, Tristan Thompson was spotted trysting around New York City hotspots with Bronx Instagram model Lani Blair before settling in at a five-star hotel.

Amid reports that Tristan Thompson was captured on camera kissing a mystery woman this weekend at the club while 9-month-pregnant Khloé Kardashian waited at home, video footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows the Cleveland Cavaliers player arriving at SoHo House and then returning to the Four Seasons in Manhattan’s Financial District Saturday night with Instagram model Lani Blair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The duo was first spotted kissing at the Penthouse at Dream Downtown on Saturday night before they returned to the Four Seasons. They reportedly spent around four hours at the Cav’s five-star hotel before they emerged together, with Thompson having swapped his camouflage track pants, Supreme jacket, and white hoodie for a pair of black sweats, a black tee, and jean jacket.

The model was then spotted the next day around 8 p.m. in the exact same outfit and holding a stuffed Louis Vuitton overnight bag.

The video surfaced following the Daily Mail‘s publishing of a video that shows Thompson kissing a mystery brunette, who many fans believe to be Blair.

TMZ also published surveillance tape Tuesday of the athlete kissing two women at a Washington, D.C. hookah lounge in October 2017, when Kardashian was three months pregnant.

A source close to the KarJenner clan told PEOPLE that this is just the beginning of the NBA player’s infidelity headlines.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé. He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork,” the source said.

While it is unclear if the Keeping Up with the Kardashinans star, who is nine-months-pregnant with her first child, was aware of Thompson’s infidelity, a source closed to the family said that she was “focused on the positives” and was ready to commit.

“As far as she knew, there were no negatives. Once she made the decision to commit, she was all in and trusting,” the source said, adding that Kardashian was “beyond head over heels” in love with Thompson.

The KarJenner clan is reportedly crushed by the revelation, the source saying “they are heartbroken for Khloé. They didn’t realize how deceptive Tristan could really be.”

Following the news of Thompson’s scandalous affairs, all members of the Kardashian family stopped following Thompson on Instagram — that includes Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and even Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.