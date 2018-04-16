‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland ‘Traumatized’ Over Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has weighed in on the Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, saying she is “traumatized.”

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories feed, Hyland said, “I’m taking this whole Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal very personally. I’m traumatized.”

“Khloe, you probably won’t see this, but I support you girl. I just want to take my hand and just…” Sarah continued with her fists clenched.

A number of other celebrities have weighed in on the reports as well, with Amber Rose extending a message of support to Kardashian.

“I know we’ve had our differences in the past, but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby,” she said.

Reality TV personality Brooke Hogan also shared some thoughts on the reports that Thompson has been cheating on Kardashian with up to five different women, saying, “It’s gonna be hell…”

Speaking to TMZ, Hogan, who is the daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, added, “My mom dealt with it, I’ve dealt with it … it’s definitely not easy especially after a cheating thing.”

The 29-year-old also added that, while it can be hard to allow reality TV cameras to roll during these deeply painful personal moments, ultimately these are the things that make the shows “relatable” to fans.

Finally, Hogan also addressed the fact that, if Thompson did indeed cheat, anyone in the “limelight” should be careful to not “go out to a public place and get caught cheating.”

While Hyland is clearly voicing support for Kardashian, and Hogan’s comments on the situation seem very diplomatic and courteous, another TV personality shaded Kardashian and Thompson for the alleged cheating controversy.

During a new episode of her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, 53-year-old Wendy Williams said, “Hearing all this stuff, I felt bad for Khloé at first, until I realized, wait a minute. Wasn’t Tristan expecting a baby with his girlfriend Jordan Craig?”

“I mean, the only person I feel bad for is the baby. I don’t feel bad for Khloé. Khloé, you knew when you pulled up on him that he had a girlfriend named Jordy Craig and Jordy was 5 months pregnant,” she added, as reported by Us Weekly.

“By the way, sidebar, just a little note to women out there, when you’re dating and you know a guy is expecting a baby with a woman, here’s the thing,” Williams continued.

It might be over but the fact is — and only people who have babies know — when a baby enters the world, everyone goes to mush,” Williams added. “Khloé, you jumped in some mess you didn’t need to be involved with from the beginning.”