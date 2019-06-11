Tristan Thompson’s Ex Claims Khloe Kardashian Relationship Caused Her ‘Pregnancy Complications’

Tristan Thompson’s ex, Jordan Craig, is claiming that his relationship with Khloe Kardashian caused her to experience “pregnancy complications.”

Thompson and Craig share a 2-year-old son named Prince, and it has long been speculated that Thompson and Kardashian began their relationship while he was still with Craig.

According to PEOPLE, legal documents that were filed by Craig reveals that she believed her relationship with Thompson was healthy, and then she discovered that he had been cheating on her with Kardashian for about two months.

“Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions,” Craig stated in the documents, then adding that she began seeing paparazzi photos of Thompson “with one of the women I previously confronted him about, and whom Tristan had denied even knowing.”

It is presumed that the woman Craig was referring to was Kardashian, but the reality TV star has vehemently denied the allegations.

Craig then explained in the child support-related legal documents that the media coverage their relationship received was so significant that it affected her health during pregnancy.

“Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy,” she said.

“This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy,” Craig claimed. “My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.”

Kardashian also endured a cheating scandal with Thompson, as he was alleged to have been cheating on her in 2017, and then again after their daughter, True, was born.

The second cheating scandal saw Thompson alleged to be having an affair with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner‘s best friend for many years. Jenner is the younger sister of Kardashian, which certainly complicated matters.

Woods, however, denied that she had an affair with Thompson, telling Jade Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk show that she was partying with friends and ended up at Thompson’s house, but did not have a sexual encounter with him.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she then confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Kardashian and Thompson subsequently split, and are working on learning the best ways to co-parent their daughter.