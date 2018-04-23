Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheated on Khloe Kardashian by Messaging Other Girls on Instagram

When Tristan Thompson wasn’t playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers or spending time with pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, he may have been sliding into other women’s DMs. Us Weekly reports that Thompson used Instagram‘s direct messaging tool to set up rendezvous with other women.

“Tristan slides into girls’ DMs,” a source told the magazine. “He messages girls that way, on Instagram, and then meets up with them. He likes exotic or non-American-looking girls with big butts.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As previously reported, the NBA player, 27, was seen cheating on Kardashian, 33, with multiple women throughout her pregnancy with their daughter, True Thompson.

The cheating bombshells dropped two days before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member gave birth to True on April 12; the Daily Mail published photos of Thompson appearing to kiss Instagram model Lani Blair at a New York City club that Saturday night. The Shade Room later posted photos of the pair walking into a hotel together that same night.

In a video from October 2017 published this month by TMZ, he was seen getting physical with two other women in a Washington, D.C. hookah lounge.

Most recently, Us Weekly has reported a fifth woman who Thompson would reportedly mostly meet at nightclubs and hotels. They were first photographed together in November 2017.

Despite all of Thompson’s alleged transgressions, he has reportedly asked Kardashian for forgiveness and is “incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened.” He asked Kardashian “to give him another chance and to give them time as a couple and a family to bond.”

Kardashian delivered baby True in a Cleveland hospital, as the plan was to stay there while Thompson played in the NBA playoffs with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers. While many Kardashian fans wondered if she would high-tail it back to Los Angeles, she is reportedly sticking it out so that Thompson can spend time with his new daughter.

“Were Khloé and True to leave Cleveland, it could be a bit of time until Tristan would be able to spend any significant time with their daughter in Los Angeles,” a source told Us Weekly.

She’s reportedly living in Thompson’s home on Lake Erie with True while Thompson stays at a downtown apartment, with a source telling PEOPLE that Thompson comes and goes to spend time with True and that Kardashian has very little to do with Thompson.

Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner flew to Cleveland for a quick trip, but they’re now back in Los Angeles, along with momager Kris Jenner, who flew to Cleveland when Khloé went into labor.

“Khloé appreciated her sisters coming to see her and True in Cleveland, but she made it clear, she isn’t going to be leaving anytime soon. It’s important for Khloé that Tristan spend time with their daughter,” the insider said.

“Khloé was thankful for all of her mom’s help, but she wasn’t going to be pressured into leaving Cleveland,” an insider told Us Weekly.

She was reportedly distraught about missing Kourtney’s 39th birthday party in Los Angeles last week.

“Last night was a very rough one for Khloe,” a source close to Kardashian told HollywoodLife after Kourtney’s birthday party, “she’s extremely emotional right now to begin with and already feeling super isolated and cut off in Cleveland.”

“Missing out on Kourtney’s birthday party hit her way harder than she was expecting, she was in tears over it,” the source added.

The insider went on to say that the KarJenner clan tried to include Khloe in the party long-distance, but it only saddened the 33-year-old more.

“They were trying to include her; they were sending her lots of pictures and they even Facetimed her from the party but that only made Khloe cry more, it was like salt in the wound. Khloe wouldn’t trade True for anything but being so far from her family and her whole support system, especially with what’s going on with Tristan [Thompson, 27], is way harder than she expected. She’s saying she wants to get back to LA as soon as it’s safe for True to travel.”