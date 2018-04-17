Tristan Thompson Deletes Recent Instagram Snap After Merciless Trolling

Tristan Thompson has deleted his most recent Instagram post after the comments filled with merciless taunts and insults over his cheating scandal last week.

Thompson deleted a close-up photo of himself staring sidelong through a pair of reflective sunglasses. The post had accumulated a number of hateful comments in the week since video surfaced of him kissing another girl in an NYC club. Many of the angry Khloe Kardashian fans followed an “I hope” format to their insults.

“I hope Blac Chyna hits you with a stroller,” one person wrote.

“I hope you get stuck in an elevator with Solange,” quipped another.

“I hope every time you walk faster to beat your family to the car because it’s raining, the door’s locked,” added a third.

Thompson had posted the photo before the cheating scandal broke, but since it was his latest one, that’s where fans went to voice their outrage. He relented at last, deleting the photo one full week after the first video was released.

However, that is not the only post on Thompson’s profile that has drawn angry comments. Fans have gone back months to post strings of snake and pig emojis under many of Thompson’s pictures, and repremand him allegedly betraying his girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Thompson and Kardashian’s baby was born less than 48 hours after the cheating scandal hit headlines, and the reality star family has yet to issue any sort of official response. However, on Monday afternoon, Khloe Kardashian returned to social media to officially announce that their infant daughter’s name is True Thompson.

Some took the inclusion of Thompson’s surname as a hint that she has forgiven the NBA player, though all of the Kardashian babies so far have taken their father’s last names, even if their parents weren’t married at the time.

Conflicting reports from numerous sources say that Khloe Kardashian hasn’t made any particular decision about her future with Thompson. The 33-year-old has a sore history with infidelity, having been cheated on in the past by ex-husband Lamar Odom.

In addition, Thompson was dragged in 2016 for cheating on his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig, while she was pregnant with their son. He began dating Kardashian just four months before Craig gave birth.

Although True Thompson already has her own Instagram account at just six days old, the family has yet to post a picture of the infant.