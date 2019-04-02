Tristan Thompson: Clippers Fans Taunt Him With Khloe Kardashian Chants

Tristan Thompson was recently taunted by Clippers fans with Khloé Kardashian chants while he tried to shoot a free throw.

It went down at Saturday’s game where Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers went head-to-head against the L.A. team and ended up losing 108 to 132.

According to TMZ, part of that loss may be attributed to the fans booing Thompson for the entire game and then chanting “Khloe” when he went for a shot from the free throw line.

Last month, Kardashian and Thompson ended their relationship after it was alleged that he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, the now-former best friend of her little sister Kylie Jenner.

Woods, however, has since denied that she had an affair with Thompson, rather, she says that she was hanging out at his house after clubbing with some friends and that he made a move on her.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she said during an interview on Jade Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Kardashian, however, does not believe Woods account of the events, as she tweeted out during Woods’ interview, “Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. [By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!“

Thompson has not issued an official public comment on the scandal.