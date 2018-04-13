Full Name of Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Fifth Woman Revealed

It was recently reported that Tristan Thompson has allegedly been cheating on Khloe Kardashian with five different women, and now the fifth woman’s name has been revealed.

According to Us Weekly, the woman’s name is Tania Joyce Benitah, and she had reportedly been seeing Thompson for months.

It is unknown exactly how long she and Thompson have been seeing one another, but they were first photographed together in November of 2017.

Benitah is reported to be a sales associate at a high-end fashion store. She was once seen leaving one of Thompson’s hotels in her work clothes, according to reports.

Thompson is even said to have missed his game-night curfews on more than one occasion because he was out with her.

Benitah and Thompson would mostly meet at nightclubs at hotels, it has been reported. Pergola nightclub and the Four Seasons Downtown in Manhattan are just a couple of places they are said to have frequented together.

As most are already aware of, Thompson plays professional basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It has been reported that Benitah traveled from New York City to Boston in order to watch him play against the Boston Celtics.

Shortly after the reports of Thompson’s infidelity made headlines, it was reported that one, possibly two, of the women he has been involved with were pregnant. Tania is not one of those women. At this time, she does not appear to have made any pregnancy claims.

Amidst all the swirling cheating allegations, Kardashian went into labor and delivered the couple’s baby girl on Thursday.

While his alleged infidelity has reportedly caused her a lot of stress, a source says that Kardashian is still “letting” Thompson bond with their baby.

“Khloé labored with [mom Kris Jenner] yesterday at the hospital. Tristan was there for the birth,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE. “He has practice today, but will spend as much time at the hospital as possible.”

“Everyone is focused on what’s best for their baby girl,” the sources reportedly added. “Khloé is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby.”

Thompson has reportedly been begging Kardashian for forgiveness after the photos surfaced online. According to In Touch, a source close to the situation has revealed that he is desperate to get back in Kardashian’s good graces before their child is born.

“[Tristan]’s been in Khloé’s ears apologizing, telling her that these videos aren’t what they look like,” the source exclusively told the outlet. “He’s telling her that the girl he was with at the hotel is [a friend of a friend] and that the video of him kissing that chick last year was a stupid bet he made with one of his teammates.”