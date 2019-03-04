Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence About Khloe Kardashian Breakup, Alleged Cheating

Tristan Thompson briefly broke his silence about the news that Khloe Kardashian has broken up with him amid new cheating allegations.

The NBA star took to Twitter to call the reports that he cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods “FAKE NEWS.” He quickly deleted the tweet, but not before screenshots of it were taken.

As fans of Keeping up with the Kardashians know, Woods Kylie Jenner’s best friend, which makes accusations that she engaged in an affair with Thompson even more awkward for all those involved.

It is unclear if Thompson was referring to the breakup reports, the cheating allegations, or both, but Kardashian has not come out to defend against the news, which most likely implies that they are in fact broken up and it is due to some alleged relationship with Woods.

Since the news emerged, Keeping up with the Kardashians fans have been taking to social media to blast both Thompson and Woods. Thompson turned off the comments on his account, but as of this writing Woods still has hers on and users are hitting at her hard on her most recent post.

View this post on Instagram all face A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Feb 17, 2019 at 9:47pm PST

“On the next episode of keeping up with the Kardashian’s: ‘I always knew she was a b— ‘ – everyone,” one person commented.

“Did you forget that Kylie was ya best friend or sum? lmfao, just goes to show, HOES WILL ALWAYS BE HOES!” someone else wrote.

“U wished to have everything in their life including their men? God forbid u want their kids too lol insecure,” another person said.

Not everyone has been critical of Woods, however, as some have defended her by pointing out that the Kardashian/Jenner women have been in similar situations in the past.

“Oh y’all must have forgot Kylie did this same shit to black Chyna who was kim friend this what they taught her don’t bash her one isn’t better than the damn other. It’s called karma and we don’t know if this true as of yet anyways,” one defender stated, referring to the fact that Kylie Jenner allegedly began dating rapper Tyga behind Blac Chyna’s ex, when Chyna and Kim were supposedly friends.

Notably, in that particular situation Chyna eventually began dating Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian, and the two had a baby together before ending their relationship.

At this time, no one involved in the new reports appears to have issued a formal comment or statement on the allegations.