Travis Scott Reportedly Talked With Colin Kaepernick Before Confirming Super Bowl Halftime Show Appearance

Travis Scott reportedly spoke with Colin Kaepernick before agreeing to perform in the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

The NFL confirmed the news of Maroon 5, Scott and Big Boi performing during the halftime show, with Scott also revealing that he and the organization agreed to donate $500,000 to the non-profit social-justice organization Dream Corps.

The donation comes as Maroon 5, and specifically Scott, faced serious backlash for performing at the event due to the league’s treatment of Kaepernick, who has been essentially blacklisted from professional football for taking a knee during the pre-game performances of the national anthem.

According to Variety, Scott and Kaepernick had at least one phone conversation before the rapper confirmed his appearance for the game. The outlet reported that while the pair did not necessarily agree in the end, they both came out of the conversation with a mutual respect and understanding.

Scott reportedly said during the call that everyone makes a statement in their own way, and reportedly felt that securing the donation to Dream Corps, and having the platform of the Super Bowl, will lead to some good. The source told the publication that Scott would not confirm his performance until the donation was made.

The reports come as Scott released a statement about the donation and his upcoming performance.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in. I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation,” Scott said in a statement. “I am proud to support Dream Corps. and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Dream Corps. was founded by CNN’s Van Jones in 2014 and has several initiatives, including providing young people with opportunities to learn coding, reducing U.S. prison population, building a green economy and more.

After the performance was confirmed Monday, a Change.org petition that originally demanded Maroon 5 cancel their performance was updated to request that all three take a knee during the halftime performance.

Scott received criticism almost immediately after his name was rumored. Sources told the outlet that Jay-Z was attempting to talk Scott our of it, and both rapper Meek Mill and Rev. Al Sharpton publicly criticized him for it.

“I think anyone that goes into the halftime show is in effect directly violating those that want to raise the question that the NFL should come to terms with what they have done and continue to do to Colin Kaepernick and those that protest on criminal justice issues,” Sharpton said recently.