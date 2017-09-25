Travis Scott Breaks Silence on Twitter for First Time Since Kylie Jenner Rumors Spread

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s rapper boyfriend, is taking to Twitter for the first time since the news dropped that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star are expecting a child.

It’s Monday let’s get it — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 25, 2017

“It’s Monday let’s get it,” the 25-year-old hip-hop star wrote.

On Monday, Caitlyn Jenner was the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to confirm that Scott and Kylie were expecting. When asked about the time that Caitlyn learned of Kylie’s pregnancy, the former Olympian’s rep told The Sun, “All I can tell you is that it was some time ago.”

Us Weekly reports that Kylie is “at least four months along.” However, she has yet to confirm the news herself.

As for Scott, he is quite “excited” about his baby on the way. Back in July, the “Antidote” rapper was reportedly telling friends about the pregnancy, a source tells PEOPLE.

“He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” an insider said. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family is “overjoyed” for Kylie as she is the “happiest” she’s ever been.

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” the source said.

In the past couple days, Kylie has been teasing her fans with photos on social media. While her stomach can be seen in a number of the pics, she is wearing baggy clothing that conceals her baby bump.

Most recently, Kylie celebrated her BFF, Jordyn Woods’ birthday. The social media starlet planned the birthday festivities and she posted a handful of photos on social media from the party. Kylie sported a black shirt and gray hoodie that kept her stomach well hidden. See the pics here.