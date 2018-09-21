Travis Scott Gushes Over Baby Stormi as Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Takes First Steps

Proud dad Travis Scott says his and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, will be “walking soon.”

On Thursday, the rapper shared a photo of his seven-month-old daughter taking her first few steps — with dad’s help, of course.

“We about to be walking soon,” Scott captioned the photo. “OG 3s I see u mama,” he added, referencing Stormi’s Air Jordan sneakers.

Jenner and Scott frequently share photos of their little one, with Jenner recently sharing a sweet slumber party photo of her daughter and niece, Chicago West, who is sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child.

In the sweet photo, the baby cousins wore matching pink pajamas and lounged on cozy-looking blankets. Jenner simply captioned the image “slumber party” and added a pink bow emoji. Chicago and Stormi were born only a few months apart earlier this year, as well as their cousin True Thompson, who Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed in April.

Jenner, the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister, recently opened up about pregnancy and motherhood to Glamour UK.

“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” she said. “But I really don’t care.”

She previously opened up in a YouTube video in July that “people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes” about her post-baby body, despite the fact that she “guesses” she “bounced back super fast” after giving birth to Stormi.

“My boobs are … three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” she said.

“And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before,” she added.

But it’s all worth it, she told Glamour UK, because in the end, she’ll be able to pass on her billion-dollar business, Kylie Cosmetics, to her daughter one day.

“I work hard for Stormi and being able to pass Kylie Cosmetics onto her — if she is interested — would be such a cool thing to do,” she told the magazine.

She continued, saying she’s able to give her daughter what her own mother, Kris Jenner, gave her. “Most importantly, the business has given me a purpose. I love to work, as Mom has installed such a great work ethic in all of us. If I didn’t have that, I don’t know what I would do,” she said.

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi in February after months of speculation from fans and media alike. The couple never confirmed the pregnancy until after Stormi was born in order to give Jenner privacy during her pregnancy.