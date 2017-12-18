Security Guard Puts Travis Scott Fan in Chokehold During Concert

A security guard put a Travis Scott fan in a chokehold during the rapper’s Saturday night show.

The fan tried to jump onstage during Power 106’s Cali Christmas concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California. However, he was stopped by a security guard who put his hands around the fan’s neck. Video of the incident was posted by TMZ.

The fan was with a friend, who also tried to get closer to Scott. The rapper asked security to calm down and they let the fan’s friend meet Scott. The other fan was taken away from the show.

A representative for Scott told TMZ that the security guard who choked the fan was not part of his personal security team.

Scott is Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend. She is reportedly expecting their first child together, although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hasn’t confirmed the pregnancy. They spent Thanksgiving apart, with Scott returning to his family in Houston and Jenner staying with hers in Los Angeles.

The “Love Galore” rapper is known for performing at rowdy shows. In April, fan Kyle Green was injured while jumping from a balcony during one of his shows. According to TMZ, Green says he didn’t purposefully jump and Scott and his team are to blame for his injuries. He claims he was scooped up and put on a backboard without a cervical collar. He’s now partially paralyzed, according to Green’s lawyer.

TMZ later reported in November that Green’s mother sent Scott an email, in which she says Green no longer blames Scott for his injuries.