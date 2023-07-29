Travis Scott Disses Timothée Chalamet Over Kylie Jenner Romance Rumors

Travis Scott dropped a new album on Friday, titled Utopia. While the original plan was to introduce the album with a concert at the Pyramids of Giza, canceled on July 26 after "complex production issues," the rapper is getting attention for another reason after the debut.

The album is full of cameos, collaborations and other musical concoctions, but many are trying to read between the lines they're seeing and hearing on the song "Meltdown." The tune is a collaboration with Drake, but fans are sniffing some drama with an alleged shot at Timothee Chalamet.

"Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs / Got the Willy Wonka factory," Scott raps in the track. "Burn a athlete like it's calories / Find another flame hot as me, bitch." After the track went live, fans combed through and did as much tying of loose ends as they could, according to E! News.

The Dune actor and Scott's ex, Kylie Jenner, have been a rumored couple since reports in April 2023 including a complicated taco trip. Scott and Jenner share Stormi, 5, and Aire, 17 months, and enjoyed an up-and-down romance starting in 2017. That ended near the close of 2022, with Jenner and Scott officially parting ways for good. Rumors of the Dune actor soon started to spread.

The reference to a chocolate factory and Willy Wonka have many pointing to Chalamet thanks to his upcoming role in Wonka, a prequel to the Gene Wilder classic. Many quickly made the distinction on social media.

"Never in my life would I've thought to witness travis scott dissing timothee chalamet," one fan wrote. "I mean...thanks for the Wonka promo I guess," another wrote. "Listening to Meltdown again lmfao why Travis dissing Timothee," a third dropped.

There have reportedly been rumors that Scott and Jenner would reconcile again, with rumors dropping around the same time Chalamet rumors were making the rounds. The reality of the relationship is a mystery, especially if they couldn't even get a taco like normal folks.