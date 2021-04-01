Tour Tyler Perry's Luxurious $15M Atlanta Mansion Now Bought by Steve Harvey

Tyler Perry's former luxurious mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, worth $15 million has been bought by television host, Steve Harvey. The gorgeous 34,688 square-foot home was used in his first feature film, Diary of a Mad Black Woman. While this home may seem extravagant, it's not the only one the actor and film director owns with his $600 million fortune.

Perry has homes all over the United States including Wyoming, Texas, Los Angeles and even the Bahamas. However, he's chosen to live in the Atlanta home because it's nearby where his film studios are. The design of the home was built with the Palace of Versailles in mind, with a lot of added extra features that would leave anyone's jaws on the floor. The 51-year-old also didn't fall short of throwing millions into the landscaping either.

Perry originally spent $40 million to build the gorgeous house and a huge chunk of that went into the lush greenery that surrounds the mansion, including trees, shrubs and an array of plants. Not only is the house itself luxurious, but there are several different amenities to offer on the grounds as well.

Perry originally sold the house in 2016 to televangelist David Turner, who purchased it from him for $17.5 million and turned it into a production studio for a web-based Christian TV network, Jesus Live TV. At the time, it was the highest priced home in the history of Atlanta. When he turned around and sold it to Harvey for $15 million, it's still remained the most expensive house in the city. Below is a slideshow of photos from all angles of the house from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.