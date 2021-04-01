Tour Tyler Perry's Luxurious $15M Atlanta Mansion Now Bought by Steve Harvey
Tyler Perry's former luxurious mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, worth $15 million has been bought by television host, Steve Harvey. The gorgeous 34,688 square-foot home was used in his first feature film, Diary of a Mad Black Woman. While this home may seem extravagant, it's not the only one the actor and film director owns with his $600 million fortune.
Perry has homes all over the United States including Wyoming, Texas, Los Angeles and even the Bahamas. However, he's chosen to live in the Atlanta home because it's nearby where his film studios are. The design of the home was built with the Palace of Versailles in mind, with a lot of added extra features that would leave anyone's jaws on the floor. The 51-year-old also didn't fall short of throwing millions into the landscaping either.
Perry originally spent $40 million to build the gorgeous house and a huge chunk of that went into the lush greenery that surrounds the mansion, including trees, shrubs and an array of plants. Not only is the house itself luxurious, but there are several different amenities to offer on the grounds as well.
Perry originally sold the house in 2016 to televangelist David Turner, who purchased it from him for $17.5 million and turned it into a production studio for a web-based Christian TV network, Jesus Live TV. At the time, it was the highest priced home in the history of Atlanta. When he turned around and sold it to Harvey for $15 million, it's still remained the most expensive house in the city. Below is a slideshow of photos from all angles of the house from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Entrance
The entrance of the home is nothing less than grand. When Perry built the home, the Palace of Versailles was kept in mind and plays a huge role in several different features of the house. The home also comes with presidential-level security that includes two gated entrances.prevnext
Bird's-eye View
The landscape includes a number of luscious greenery, accompanied by a full-sized tennis court and gorgeous pool. The pool area was one part of the house that Perry paid special attention to. There is also a caretaker's suit, guard house, and estate generator all on property as well.prevnext
Pool
The large outdoor pool has a Versailles-style painting at the bottom that's in a darker blue, which accents the lighter blue color of the pool water. There are a few fountains that give the pool not only a beautiful look but sound.prevnext
Pool
The pool area also provides a relaxing sitting area by the fountains where guests are able to enjoy food or drinks. The bar-style lounge area also allows guests who are not in the infinity-edged pool, to still enjoy conversation with those close by in the pool.prevnext
Entryway
The entryway is nothing less than grand. The gorgeous home offers seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.prevnext
Living Room
The livingroom has high ceilings and wooden floors, giving a homier feelings to the large space. There is also a two-story library, fully equipped gym, and spa area as well.prevnext
Hallway
To get from one point of the house to the other, the hallways provide its own very special experience. The over-arching pathway, seems nothing less than large.prevnext
Movie Theater
The home theater offers several rows of chairs for guests and residents to watch their favorite film or show. While the entire house could host over a hundred guests, the theater room does provide space for a large handful of people to gather in.prevnext
Kitchen
The kitchen has darker features and wooden cabinets to match the interior of the rest of the home. There is also a catering kitchen and an underground ballroom.prevnext
Bedroom
The bedrooms all offer different styles and plenty of room for guests. The rich tones, bring a different feel to each comforting space.prev