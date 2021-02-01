Tour Sandra Bullock's Dreamy $4.1M Georgia Island Home

As one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Sandra Bullock has earned millions of dollars over the years. During her decades-long career, the Oscar winner has invested in several properties across the country, including this Tybee Island, Georgia home, which she has sold. The property features a 3,360-square-foot cottage and 2,848-square-foot guest house, and Bullock originally purchased the spread in 2001 for $1.5 million, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares. It most recently has been sold for $4.175 million, according to sources. Tybee Island is a barrier island and small city near Savannah, Georgia, known for its wide, sandy beaches and is a popular vacation spot for residents of the surrounding areas. Bullock's home perfectly fits into the island's beachy style, featuring a light and airy design, lots of greenery, and, of course, a pool. Scroll through to take a look at the property.

Bullock recently sold the beachfront property for $4.175 million after it was on the market for around two years. The home is situated on nearly three acres at the northern end of Tybee Island and is a gorgeous and serene display of classic area architecture. The palm trees surrounding the house only increase the vacation vibe. (Photo: Alexis Adams / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The main floor is dedicated to entertaining, and the spacious living room features a double-height ceiling. Two reading nooks flank the brick fireplace, and a nearby kitchen has counter seating. The entire home is light and airy and is decorated in bright whites and beach-themed accents. (Photo: Alexis Adams / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The main house and guest house combine to include seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms with the capacity to sleep 12. The master suite is on the first floor of the main house, while some guest bedrooms, a den and screened-in porch are upstairs. The guest house has an additional three bedrooms, as well as a full kitchen with dining space and a living room. (Photo: Alexis Adams / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The serene screened-in porch hosts a hammock as the ultimate place to kick back, which the new owner got to keep as all furnishings were included in the sale. For a more high-energy environment, the house also features a game room. (Photo: Alexis Adams / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

A classic porch is a must for any Southern home, and this one has views that can't be beat. Even more wicker furniture adds to the coastal style, bright white contrasting with calming shades of brown. (Photo: Alexis Adams / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Outdoor amenities include a basketball court, outdoor shower and an expansive pool and spa, all surrounded by lush greenery. Plenty of seating only adds to the property's large number of relaxation stations. (Photo: Alexis Adams / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)